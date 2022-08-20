Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays
It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped […] The post Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is posting a Cy Young-caliber 2022 season. Despite missing 2021 due to injury and being just shy of 40 years old, Verlander continues to dominate the competition. As a result, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes the right-hander will be in store for a “monster salary” in MLB free agency, per […] The post ‘I don’t know that you can rule out a monster salary’: Justin Verlander’s Cy Young campaign could result in healthy payday appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Fired manager has shocking comments for Los Angeles Angels
Former Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon was unceremoniously fired from his position earlier this season after a 12-game losing streak brought the team’s record to 27-29. Maddon spent 33 years with the organization before he was fired, but don’t expect him to spend much time around the team after his departure.
Yankees fans rain boos on Hal Steinbrenner at Paul O’Neill ceremony
New York Yankees fans were experiencing some mixed emotions before their weekend tussle against the Toronto Blue Jays. On one hand, fans will get to see the much-revered No. 21 worn by Paul O’Neill formally retired by the club and enshrined into that much-hallowed pantheon of Yankee greatness. On...
Yardbarker
Yankees place flamethrowing bullpen arm on injured list, call up veteran pitcher
The New York Yankees are gearing up to finish off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, in which they’ve lost the first three games consecutively. With manager Aaron Boone displaying frustration after Saturday afternoon’s loss, the troubles won’t stop coming, as the team announced they placed one of their bullpen arms on the injured list.
‘Been calling him Cal Ripken’: Alex Cora gushes over Red Sox hitter, compares him to baseball legend
The Boston Red Sox are back in the win column after beating the Baltimore Orioles on the road Saturday night to the tune of a 4-3 score. That win might not have been possible without the heroics of one of the hottest hitters in the majors of late, with Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo delivering the game-winning one-run double for Boston in the top of the ninth frame.
Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number
There has not been a lot to smile about with the New York Yankees as of late due to their recent skid, but the team and fans did have much to celebrate ahead of the series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees officially retired Paul O’Neill’s No. 21 number on Sunday. The team […] The post Derek Jeter drops message for Paul O’Neill after Yankees retire his number appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Unexpected Relief Could Be On The Way For The New York Yankees
It is no secret that the "Dog Days" of summer have not been kind to the New York Yankees. Since the estival solstice on June 21st, the Bombers are 24-30. Yet, Aaron Boone and his team still own an 8 game lead in the American League East, plenty of wiggle room for the skipper to get his team back on course. A little unexpected bullpen help could be more than music to Boone's ears.
Yardbarker
Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag
As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
Guardians-White Sox game postponed due to unplayable field conditions
The sun was shining for much of the day, but the damage had already been done. Sunday's game between the Guardians and Chicago White Sox was postponed due to unplayable field conditions. A good deal of standing water formed on the warning track in left field, and with more rain on the...
ESPN
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez bothered by in-game fireworks, hospitalized in Atlanta area
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez felt ill on the field, exited abruptly and was transported to a local hospital during Friday night's game against the Braves in Atlanta. Speaking after his team's 6-2 loss, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Alvarez had shortness of breath, which was made worse by the smoke in the air after the Braves shot off fireworks at Truist Park.
MLB pitchers who have lost 20 games in a season since 1970
Tough seasons Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports There was a time when wins and losses measured pitchers' greatness. Of course, that was when they could go more than 5 or 6 innings. Twenty-game winners were elite, and on the other side, 20-game losers were also somewhat prevalent. Not anymore—though Patrick Corbin of the Washington Nationals is on track to become the first 20-game loser since 2003. Which pitchers have been 20-game losers since 1970? Let's take a look ...Denny McLain, Washington Senators Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK In 1971, Denny McLain went 10-22 for the Washington Senators. What makes this remarkable is...
Cardinals: 3 keys to series victory over the streaking Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a critical series with the Chicago Cubs tonight that will see the two play five games over four days. While the Chicago Cubs have been doing well, so have the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals are on a seven-game winning streak and are now 69-51. The Cubs are in third place in the NL Central, 52-68 but have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.
Boston Celtics: ‘Typical’ Larry Bird Surprised His Longtime Agent With a Retirement Announcement 30 Years Ago
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird retired from the NBA 30 years ago. The post Boston Celtics: ‘Typical’ Larry Bird Surprised His Longtime Agent With a Retirement Announcement 30 Years Ago appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Marci Canha, the Phenomenal Wife of Mets Pro Mark Canha
Mark Canha is having an eventful season since signing with the New York Mets in 2021. Meanwhile, his other half has been attracting attention, too. Although Mark Canha’s wife, Marci Canha, has a limited social media presence, she does grace the outfielder’s Instagram among food posts from time to time. And she also occasionally stirs up her husband’s fans in Twitterverse, from celebrating their move to New York to correcting the pronunciation of their last name and even advocating for social justice alongside her husband. Either way, Mets Nation can’t get enough of this WAG and want to know more about her background. We reveal more about Mark Canha’s amazing wife in this Marci Canha wiki.
