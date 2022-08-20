Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Body discovered in Rib Mountain field, investigation underway
Police are investigating after a body was discovered Monday in Rib Mountain, according to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department news release. Sheriff’s officials say the discovery was made just before noon in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodchuck Lane in the town of Rib Mountain.
Suspect in Rib Mountain standoff who fired at police sentenced Monday in Wausau
A 36-year-old former Marathon County woman who kept officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel before firing her weapon at police was sentenced Monday in Wausau to six years in prison. Katina Mulroy, who now lists a Milwaukee address, was convicted in May of...
Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain
1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
Police investigate reports of shooting near Downtown Wausau Monday morning
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police say one person will receive help after firing a gun inside a home near the 800 block of Grant Street. Wausau Police were notified of the incident around 4 a.m. No one, including the person who fired the gun, was injured. The damage was contained inside the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022
James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks help amid investigation into criminal property damage complaints
MERILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help. In a span of just 6.5 hours Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office received 14 complaints of criminal damage property. Between 6:35 am and 1:00 pm Sunday, the phones rang with complaints of damaged mailboxes...
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of renting car used in area ‘grandparent scam’
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars. In May, many county and city law enforcement agencies began getting reports of an aggressive spin...
Lincoln County Fair welcomes thousands to Merrill
MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, the Merrill community welcomes people from across the region to the Lincoln County fairgrounds for a long weekend of fun. This year, thousands turned out over the course of the last five days. Running Wednesday to Sunday, several vendors and rides showed up to make it an exciting weekend.
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Aug. 22
Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Troop leaders work directly with girls, helping them to develop personal leadership skills on an individual or group basis. From planning troop meetings to assisting a troop leader at troop meetings, Girl Scouts has a wide variety of troop volunteer positions. Desired skills: flexibility, creativity, patience, understanding, and ability to work well with youths. Call 888-747-6945 to get involved.
Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes
A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
myTeam Triumph provides lasting impact on Wausau Marathon participants
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Created in 2010, myTeam Triumph Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities participate in run, bike, and triathlon events. Today, they partook in this years Wausau Marathon, which is their biggest event in the area. One of myTeam Triumph’s primary goal is to...
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event
ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash
UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
Wausau senior living facility to close, residents to relocate
A Wausau senior living facility with 13 residents will close its doors after the owner sold the property to a group that is using the facility for a new purpose, company officials tell Wausau Pilot & Review. Artisan Senior Living, 111 Bellis St., is also known as Starlight Senor Homes...
Wisconsin dominates national mullet competition
Is Wisconsin the new mullet capital of the U.S.? The state boasts two national champions. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the kids division of an online contest, with high-school senior Cayden Kershaw of Wausau taking the teen division top prize. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third in the teen division.
