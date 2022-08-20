ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

WSAW

Sheriff’s Office investigating body found in Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in Rib Mountain Monday. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before noon. The body was found in a wooded area south of the intersection of Cloverland Lane and Woodduck Lane, just off of Rib Mountain Drive.
WSAW

1 arrested for causing weekend Spectrum outage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 55-year-old man is charged with intentionally causing a weekend internet outage. The Spectrum outage impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities Saturday morning. George Wood remains in custody on a $5,000 signature bond. Just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Wausau Police were notified...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WJFW-TV

Lincoln County Fair welcomes thousands to Merrill

MERRILL, Wis. (WJFW) - Every year, the Merrill community welcomes people from across the region to the Lincoln County fairgrounds for a long weekend of fun. This year, thousands turned out over the course of the last five days. Running Wednesday to Sunday, several vendors and rides showed up to make it an exciting weekend.
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of Aug. 22

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Troop leaders work directly with girls, helping them to develop personal leadership skills on an individual or group basis. From planning troop meetings to assisting a troop leader at troop meetings, Girl Scouts has a wide variety of troop volunteer positions. Desired skills: flexibility, creativity, patience, understanding, and ability to work well with youths. Call 888-747-6945 to get involved.
WausauPilot

Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes

A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
WSAW

myTeam Triumph provides lasting impact on Wausau Marathon participants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Created in 2010, myTeam Triumph Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that helps people with disabilities participate in run, bike, and triathlon events. Today, they partook in this years Wausau Marathon, which is their biggest event in the area. One of myTeam Triumph’s primary goal is to...
947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WSAW

Athens Fair brings in thousands of people for the 4-day event

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - The 117th annual Athens Fair has been offering the community an agricultural experience for over a century. “Lots of music, lots of judging, lots of animals,” said Gary Beastrom, the secretary for the Athens Fair. Family-friendly events like a fair parade, live music, and a...
onfocus.news

Crash on State HWY 13 Under Investigation

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 was closed to traffic yesterday afternoon during the incident.
WausauPilot

Update: 2 airlifted in in Hwy. 13 crash

UPDATE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and UTV that occurred at the intersection of State Highway 13 and Kington Road in the Town of Brighton earlier this afternoon. Highway 13 has been reopened to traffic. The two occupants of...
CBS 58

Wisconsin dominates national mullet competition

Is Wisconsin the new mullet capital of the U.S.? The state boasts two national champions. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Menomonie won the kids division of an online contest, with high-school senior Cayden Kershaw of Wausau taking the teen division top prize. Max Weihbrecht of De Pere took third in the teen division.
