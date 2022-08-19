ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: False claim that video shows Ted Cruz presenting new Jan. 6 information

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Video shows Ted Cruz presenting new facts uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee

Some social media users are sharing a video they say shows Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, presenting new facts uncovered by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on  the U.S. Capitol .

The attack followed a rally in which then-President Donald Trump claimed the recent election of Joe Biden to the Oval Office was fraudulent and that the election had been "stolen."

"Nancy Pelosi speechless as Ted Cruz expose's (sic) new facts that have come out from Jan 6 Committee," reads the caption of an Aug. 9 Facebook post featuring the video.

The video was viewed 12,000 times in two days.

However, the caption is inaccurate.

The video does not show Cruz presenting Jan. 6 committee information. Instead, it shows unrelated footage of the Republican senator.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the claim for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QhR8S_0hO8NP7Z00
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting on Capitol Hill, April 4, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Win McNamee, Getty Images

Video shows Cruz discussing Ukraine war and immigration policy, not Jan. 6

The video in the social media post is composed of two clips.

The first clip shows a March 2, 2022, press briefing in which Cruz blamed the Biden administration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The second clip shows the senator questioning U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about U.S. immigration policy. The footage was captured during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Nov. 16, 2021 .

At no point in either clip does Cruz mention the Jan. 6 attack or the congressional committee investigating it.

Cruz has referred to the Jan. 6 committee hearings as " political theater " and is not a member of the House committee .

Fact check: False claim that video shows Ted Cruz confronting FBI about Mar-a-Lago

The claim has been debunked by Reuters .

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Cruz presenting new facts uncovered by the Jan 6. committee. The video shows clips in which Cruz discusses the war in Ukraine and U.S. immigration policy. Cruz does not mention the Jan. 6 attack or congressional committee investigating it.

Our fact-check sources:

Comments / 190

Carl Taylor
2d ago

when us senators and congressional leaders openly lie the the nation to encourage open attacks on this nation they should be removed from office tried and convicted. Why is the responsible real Americans just sitting back and allowing fascism to overthrow our democracy? If cruz and crew are preaching encouraging and inciting sedition they're violating their oaths and should be removed

Reply(16)
73
Waddssr
2d ago

will this trumpy get over his lost. aren't you people are tired of his constant crying & complaining. true signs of a spoiled child, who daddy dearest cuddled. no proof off any election fraud, the recount in PA. found 20 more votes for Biden. Trumpy's don't want to say that.

Reply(8)
71
Karen
2d ago

Nothing Cruz does surprise me at all He is lier and if he will leave Texas when the people are freezing and dieing in cold ice winter imagine what he would do to people if he was President..Evil Man for sure.

Reply
39
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
