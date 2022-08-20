ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadwick Boseman, stars of 'Frozen' among honorees at D23 Expo Disney Legends Awards

A king has been added to the list of Disney Legends. "Black Panther" star, the late Chadwick Boseman, will be honored at the D23 Expo.

Others to make the elite list this year: Four of the talented musical actors from the "Frozen" franchise, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. Also being honored: "Grey's Anatomy" actress and producer Ellen Pompeo, along with her fellow original "Grey's" cast mate and TV husband Patrick Dempsey. Another TV couple, "black-ish" alums Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are also are among the 2022 Disney Legends. Rounding out the list: Rob't Coltrin, Robert Price "Bob" Foster, Don Hahn, Doris Hardoon, and Chris Montan.

The Disney Legends Award is given to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Disney legacy. The Disney Legends Awards program begin in 1987 with Fred MacMurray becoming the first Disney Legend. Including this year's honorees, 304 Disney Legends have been named.

All of the Legends will be honored at a ceremony hosted by Tamron Hall at the D-23 Expo next month in Anaheim.

