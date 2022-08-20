ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Gallatin County homeless youth program works to raise funds and awareness

By Jolee Sallee
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
BOZEMAN — It's a harsh reality that young people in their teens and early twenties make up a large portion of the homeless population in Bozeman. HRDC's Blueprint Continuum provides housing and support for these young people.

Blueprint Continuum Coordinator Jeremy Alcoke said they are always looking to expand their outreach and raise more money.

“When people think of youth homelessness, they’re overlooked and you don’t see them like you do our adult population,” said Alcoke. “They’re not going to be out flying signs. They’re sleeping on a friend's couch or sleeping in their car.”

Alcoke says last year, they offered rental assistance and housing to 57 young people experiencing homelessness in Bozeman.

Case Manager Demi Feder said the program also helps young people acquire the things they need to make progress toward their own stability.

“Like their lack of I.D. or health insurance, medical bills, or the ability to get a job,” said Feder.

One young person they helped came to the program after aging out of foster care. His foster dad, who passed away, was a Marine. This became that young person’s dream as well. The program helped him achieve that.

“We were able to prove him safe, stable housing to graduate high school and apply for the Marines,” said Alcoke. “I had the privilege of seeing him 2 years ago in his dress blues.”

Blueprint staff visit Bozeman schools twice a week to spread the word. They are hoping to expand their outreach to other cities. But, to do that they need to raise money.

Enter the "BOAR", which stands for the Blueprint Obstacle Adventure Race, their biggest fundraiser of the year.

Outreach Events Coordinator Emma Hamburg said the race will be unique and exciting.

“It's for everyone’s abilities, so you can make it as hard or easy as you want,” said Hamburg. “Expect to get a little bit muddy and a little wet, but the weather is going to be beautiful so it’ll be a good time."

Visit runtheboar.com for more information and to sign up.

