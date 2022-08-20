ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin, MT

Charges dropped against Hardin police officer

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BXQFx_0hO8NEeo00

A district court judge has dismissed all charges against a Hardin police officer related to an incident with a suspect in March .

Police Chief Donald Babbin said in a Friday news release that Judge Dan Wilson tossed out two misdemeanor charges with prejudice against Officer Calen Curtin on Thursday, Aug. 18.

On March 6, a special prosecutor brought in by Big Horn County alleged that Curtin punched a man twice in the head with a closed fist at the Town Pump in Hardin. The man had been smoking inside and was asked to leave, according to court documents.

Babbin said in the news release that the action came after the suspect first taunted the officer by saying "you're going to have to take me down." He then struck Curtin in the head and refused to comply with commands, according to Babbin.

Babbin himself also faced charges related to the incident. Prosecutors alleged that he threatened the suspect the next day when he filed the complaint, but those charges were dismissed in May .

Comments / 1

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Billings teen facing charges after bullet holes were found in an apartment

BILLINGS, Mont. - A 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment following a reported shooting in Billings. At 3:44 am Sunday, Billings police responded to a shooting on Burnstead Dr. An apartment was found to have several bullet holes in it. An investigation lead to...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Road Rage in Billings Leads to Man Being Shot Near Downtown

Billings Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting near the YMCA downtown last night (Saturday). According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 7:42 pm to the 4th Avenue North and North 32nd Street intersection for a shooting report. Billings Police...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hardin, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Hardin, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings Woman Could Face 40 Years, $5 Mil Fine for Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking

Monday, a Billings Woman pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl on the Rocky Boy's Indian Reservation. Chantel Marie Azure, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Azure faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a possible maximum of 40 years in prison, along with a $5 million fine, and at least four years of supervised release.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Special Prosecutor#Horn
KULR8

Four women from Billings Rescued During Operation Cross Country

BILLINGS, Mont. - Four women were rescued from traffickers in Billings after multiple agencies across the U.S. Joined forces to crack down on sex trafficking. Operation Cross Country is an effort to fight the country's never-ending issue of human sex trafficking in adults and children. In the first two weeks...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County

A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
yourbigsky.com

Billings man charged for downtown shooting

26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property. The shooting happened on August 11 in the 1200 block of Broadway when the unnamed victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was shot with a handgun. The victim does not have life-threatening injuries. The other suspects have also been identified, according to BPD Lt. Lennick.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Laurel boy drowns in Canyon Ferry Reservoir outside Helena

A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said. Emergency responders were dispatched to the Lewis and Clark Picnic Area on the northwest side of the reservoir just before 5 p.m. on Monday for a report of a drowning, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

This Noisy Montana Bugs Mating Call is as Loud as an Airplane

I've totally been slacking on fishing this year. Typically, I'm at the FW&P license retailer on the first of March to renew my Montana fishing license for the year. And usually by this point in the summer, I would have been out testing my skill luck dozens of times on the Yellowstone or Stillwater. However, life gets busy and with kids, family, work, etc., my recreational priorities have shifted somewhat this year.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy