2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.
Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to authorities.ALSO ON WJBF: Man wanted for taking stolen vehicles to scrap for money
Deputies responded to the area Monday after a drone was spotted in the area, according to Investigator Clay Anderson. The drone then dropped packages of contraband, which included “various escape tools,” phones, tobacco and lighters.
The two men have been charged with trespassing, along with furning or attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband. They have been given $25,000 bonds.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.
Comments / 19