Marlboro County, SC

2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.

Jammal Raheim Mclellan, 27, of Dillon, and 28-year-old Seneca Vaquint Brown, of Marion, were found hiding in an agricultural field behind the Evans Correctional Institution, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to the area Monday after a drone was spotted in the area, according to Investigator Clay Anderson. The drone then dropped packages of contraband, which included “various escape tools,” phones, tobacco and lighters.

The two men have been charged with trespassing, along with furning or attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband. They have been given $25,000 bonds.

Comments / 19

ONE MANS OPINION
3d ago

Now these two dummies get a chance to work on creating their very own escape plans as they sit in jail

Reply
14
Betty Brown
2d ago

All these years, they have wasted their talents on criminal behavior. They could have been magicians, engineers or escape artists. Wasted potential….

Reply(4)
4
