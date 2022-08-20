Read full article on original website
kmvt
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.
kmvt
Weigle, Weldon Kalland
JEROME—Weldon Kalland Weigle, 87, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Weldon was born September 10, 1935, in Wendell, Idaho, the only child of William “Bill” Weigle and Loys (Kalland) Weigle of Jerome, Idaho. He grew up in Jerome where he graduated from high school in 1953.
KIVI-TV
Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop
JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
kmvt
Joe Mama’s Car show putting Jerome on the map for car enthusiasts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a car lover’s paradise yesterday and today in Jerome for the 24th annual Joe Mama’s Car Show. The event is one of the largest gatherings of the year in Jerome, featuring cars from anywhere bwtween the Magic Valley and California.
Two Injured When Car Catches Fire in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were treated for burns after their car caught on fire Thursday afternoon in Jerome. According to the Jerome Police Department, the small sedan was destroyed by the blaze on West Main Street and the two people were taken to an area hospital for burn injuries. The incident remains under investigation but, police said a metal plate covering a hole in the roadway was dislodged by another car and then got caught up under the other car damaging the fuel system and igniting the fire. Jerome Police also acknowledged the help from bystanders at the scene.
kmvt
Wood River can’t keep up with South Fremont in 3A debut
In a Week 0 matchup, Cole Valley Christian held on in the second half to beat Wendell. Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge. The Minico Spartans started off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night. Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly...
kmvt
Gridiron Grind: Gooding has big shoes to fill
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year’s state semifinal team, but they are ready to compete again this season. Tanner Baumann takes over for Cameron Andersen, who left for Burley after more than a decade with the program.
