JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were treated for burns after their car caught on fire Thursday afternoon in Jerome. According to the Jerome Police Department, the small sedan was destroyed by the blaze on West Main Street and the two people were taken to an area hospital for burn injuries. The incident remains under investigation but, police said a metal plate covering a hole in the roadway was dislodged by another car and then got caught up under the other car damaging the fuel system and igniting the fire. Jerome Police also acknowledged the help from bystanders at the scene.

3 DAYS AGO