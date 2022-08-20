ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersburg, PA

Mass Shooting Threat Leads Pennsylvania Police To Weapons Stockpile At Autistic Man's Home

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIbZg_0hO8LUSm00
Evan Etzweiler Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison

An Autistic man threatened a mass shooting after a text fight with his girlfriend⁠— and then police found weapons amassed in his home, according to court documents and the Pennsylvania state police.

Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, began making threatening statements to his 52-year-old ex-girlfriend and her family on July 26 and continued through August 10, 2022, even though she reached out to the police on Aug. 5 after he posted a photo with a gun on Facebook, according to a release by the state police the following week and court documents.

"Etzweiler had previously made statements of conducting a mass shooting and had unlawfully obtained firearms by falsifying statements provided during the background check process," police say.

However, police say during the warranted search of his home in the 300 block of Market Street they found a handgun, a shotgun, a 9mm rifle, over 100 rounds of ammunition, and magazines, police state in the criminal complaint.

During a later police interview, he also admitted to using some of the 30 grams of marijuana they had seized. Etzweiler was not legally able to purchase the drugs, according to the police.

Etzweiler has a history of mental and neurological issues, according to the police. Not only has been diagnosed with the neurological Autism spectrum disorder but he has previously made threats of mass shootings and struggled with mental problems which required inpatient psychiatric treatment at least three times, police say.

He was arrested on the following charges according to court documents:

  • FELONY- MATERIALLY FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT - PURCHASE, DELIVERY, TRANSFER OF FIREARM (3 counts)
  • MISDEMEANOR- TERRORISTIC THREATS WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE ANOTHER, MARIJUANA-SMALL AMOUNT PERSONAL USE
  • MISDEMEANOR- UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES
  • MISDEMEANOR- USE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SUMMARY- HARASSMENT - COMMUNICATION LEWD, THREATENING, ETC. LANGUAGE

Etzweiler has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after he was denied bail during his preliminary arraignment by Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum on August, 12, police say and court records confirm.

His preliminary hearing has before Judge Margerum at 12:30 p.m. on August 29.

Anyone with additional information regarding Evan Etzweiler is asked to contact PSP Lykens Station at 717-362-8700.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

Comments / 53

Sam Kline
2d ago

Think we may be missing thepoint of the story here... stockpile or not... the guy made threats which is illegal. Not thegun thats the problem, its the person? Right? So this guy does NOT need weapons. Poster boy for redflag laws. Anyone gonna comment on a 53 year old girlfriend with a 23 old autistic guy? Not judging , just ODD AF.

Reply(3)
28
Somnambulant Joe
3d ago

Stockpile of weapons? I think we need to consult Webster on the definition of stockpile. If what they described qualifies then I have a military size weapons and ammo depot.

Reply(4)
21
Pittsburgh Mohawk
3d ago

Over a 100 rounds of ammunition? OH. MY. GOD. Why are we allowing people to own such massive amounts of weaponry???? If this writer thinks this is a stockpile, I suggest he stay away from central Pennsylvania.

Reply(2)
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Child Caught With Bricks Of Heroin, Loaded Gun In Western PA: Police

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after he was found with bricks of heroin in western Pennsylvania, authorities say. The young teen "was loitering suspiciously in the back yard of a residence along Russellwood Avenue," McKees Rocks police say. Following an investigation, he was found to have stolen a 9mm...
Daily Voice

Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of California Hotel Killer Of Pennsylvania Mom, Police Allege

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Diasia Sease, 22, of Harrisburg, at a California Hotel, authorities say. Modesto police department's Violent Crimes Unit pinpointed Maurice Franklin Jr., of Stockton, as its prime suspect, and with the help of Stockton police they arrested him during a traffic stop on Saturday, July 23, according to a release by the department.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Millersburg, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Dauphin, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stockpile#Police State#Pennsylvania State Police#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

'Human Body Parts' Purchased On Facebook By Pennsylvania Man Police Say

A 40-year-old man purchased human body parts from a woman in Arkansas using Facebook, police in Pennsylvania say. Jeremy Pauley has been under investigation by local police and the FBI since the East Pennsboro Township police first received a call of "suspicious activity" in the 200 block of North Enola Road around 7 a.m. on June 14, according to a release by the department.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

PA Man Justified In Shooting, Killing Son Who Threatened Him With Knife, DA Says

A Pennsylvania man had no choice but to shoot his son who threatened him with a large knife, authorities in Berks County said. Alexis Martinez, 38, had been drinking when he threw a glass beer bottle at his dad and threatened him with a knife and another weapon inside a North Front Street home in Reading on Saturday, Aug. 13, Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Shooting On Bristol Roadway

A man was shot and killed on a roadway in Connecticut. The Hartford County incident took place around 3:15 a.m., Friday, Aug. 5, in Bristol, in the area of Jefferson Avenue. Bristol Police received a report of shots fired in the area of 99 Jefferson Ave. Patrol officers responded to...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
343K+
Followers
51K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy