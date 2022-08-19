Read full article on original website
Passenger rail may be headed in Wisconsin through Kenosha-Milwaukee | WUWM 89.7 FM
According to a newly-posted federal document, the Evers Administration is trying to help a private company keep alive the idea of commuter rail between Kenosha and Milwaukee. Last week, The Federal Transit Administration updated its website to include a profile of the Kenosha-Racine-Milwaukee (KRM) rail project, as provided...
Milwaukee has biggest drop in apartment rental rates of major U.S. metro areas
Median monthly rents for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area fell 9.8% in July, year-over-year, the steepest decline of the largest 50 metro areas in the nation, according to a new report from Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. At $1,686, the median monthly rent in July for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area was 9th lowest of the 50 largest US metro areas, according to the report. The Kansas City area had the lowest rents at $1,456 and Nassau County, New York had the highest rents at $4,209. Milwaukee was one of only three metro areas with declining year-over-year apartment rental rates in July. The others were Minneapolis, down 8.1% to $1,748, and Baltimore, down 0.3% to $2,050. The metro area with the highest year-over-year increase in median apartment rental rates in July was Cincinnati, which rose 31.4% to $1,750. The national median asking rent in July was up 14% year-over-year to $2,032. That’s the smallest annual increase since November. “Big rent hikes may finally be coming to an end as landlords adjust to waning tenant budgets that are being strained by the rising cost of groceries, gas and other regular expenses,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Still, rents are increasing faster than overall inflation, which has started to ease. We expect rental growth to continue to slow, but markets with strong job growth and limited new housing construction, like New York and Seattle, will likely continue to experience large rent increases.”
Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
A Wisconsin Diner Serves One of America’s Most Insane Ice Cream Combos
Give me all the weird stuff when it comes to the eats. The regular stuff, you know, the standard dishes and meals you get at most restaurants, diners or drive ups are all good but once in a while going for something a bit outside the box is necessary. You...
Dog owners make final pleas to keep Oak Creek dog park open as fall closure draws nearer
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Frequent users of an Oak Creek dog park, set to close Nov. 1, are making an eleventh hour plea to save it. Owners had a chance to speak directly to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Monday night, Aug. 22. Runway Dog Exercise Park's got...
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign
City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign. Milwaukee residents get the opportunity to paint their streets and pavement. THE 8TH CONSECUTIVE DAY. TONIGHT MILWAUKEE STREETS GETTING AN INFUSION OF COLOR THE CITY’S PAINT THE PAVEMENT CAMPAIGN NOW IN EFFECT PEOPLE ARE INVITED TO PAINT CERTAIN STREETS CROSSWALKS SIDEWALKS INTERSECTIONS AND CURBS WITH ARTISTIC DESIGNS. YOU DO NEED TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AT LEAST 30 DAYS AHEAD OF THE WORK. WE HAVE THE LIST OF RULES A.
Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers
MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
Optimistic buzz for EVs at 1st annual EV car show in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You could get thousands of dollars off your next vehicle if it's an electric vehicle thanks to new tax rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law. The tax rebates could be up to $7,500 off certain new electric vehicles (EVs) or $4,000...
Pilot dreams come true for Menomonee Falls boy thanks to Make-A-Wish, 128th Air Refueling Wing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 128th Air Refueling Wing and Make-A-Wish Wisconsin teamed up for a one-of-a-kind wish fulfillment. Ten-year-old Caleb Zimmet is fighting a medical battle. He is living with a brain tumor and has endured long hospital stays, treatments, and so much more. Caleb’s wish was to be...
49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
REAL ESTATE | 931 E. Loos Street in Hartford, WI | By Wendy Wendorf
Hartford, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 931 E. Loos Street, Hartford, WI. This spacious Hartford condo features three bedrooms with a loft. With two kitchens and two living rooms, this condo is perfect for growing families, two-generation families, or even the folks that work from home.
For a place of rest, Milwaukee's Forest Home Cemetery is really happening with all its tours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Learn about Milwaukee's history through various tours at Forest Home Cemetery. Forest Home Cemetery is so much more than a place of interment. It's a popular spot to take various guided and self-guided walking tours, especially while the weather is still nice. This location is considered...
102 Reed Street Plymouth WI
Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company
MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
Make umbrellas, ponchos your friend for part of this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Keep your eyes to the sky on Saturday and on the radar (via our CBS 58 weather app). I'm calling for scattered showers and thunder showers, not all day though. Some of us could get more than a half inch of precip. Low pressure will move to the east of us on Sunday, eventually bringing some drier air our way later in the afternoon.
Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor
If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
