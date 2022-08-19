ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee has biggest drop in apartment rental rates of major U.S. metro areas

Median monthly rents for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area fell 9.8% in July, year-over-year, the steepest decline of the largest 50 metro areas in the nation, according to a new report from Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin. At $1,686, the median monthly rent in July for apartments in the Milwaukee metro area was 9th lowest of the 50 largest US metro areas, according to the report. The Kansas City area had the lowest rents at $1,456 and Nassau County, New York had the highest rents at $4,209. Milwaukee was one of only three metro areas with declining year-over-year apartment rental rates in July. The others were Minneapolis, down 8.1% to $1,748, and Baltimore, down 0.3% to $2,050. The metro area with the highest year-over-year increase in median apartment rental rates in July was Cincinnati, which rose 31.4% to $1,750. The national median asking rent in July was up 14% year-over-year to $2,032. That’s the smallest annual increase since November. “Big rent hikes may finally be coming to an end as landlords adjust to waning tenant budgets that are being strained by the rising cost of groceries, gas and other regular expenses,” said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather. “Still, rents are increasing faster than overall inflation, which has started to ease. We expect rental growth to continue to slow, but markets with strong job growth and limited new housing construction, like New York and Seattle, will likely continue to experience large rent increases.”
CBS 58

Hundreds of bikers begin their 235-mile pedal across the state

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- More than 700 bicyclists are enjoying Wisconsin's bike trails. The group started their 235-mile weekend journey from Riverside Park in La Crosse to the Milwaukee River. It's not just Wisconsinites pedaling across the state. People from 25 different states are on the trip, along with one...
LA CROSSE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 20, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature just really didn’t care if the Art & Chalk Fest was underway at the Museum of Wisconsin Art or if the Allenton Picnic was underway or that the fellas in the Badger Heritage Chapter of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America were making their way back home… She let go with rain on Saturday afternoon and a lot of it. Chime in with your rainfall total.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America

There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign

City of Milwaukee announces Paint the Pavement campaign. Milwaukee residents get the opportunity to paint their streets and pavement. THE 8TH CONSECUTIVE DAY. TONIGHT MILWAUKEE STREETS GETTING AN INFUSION OF COLOR THE CITY’S PAINT THE PAVEMENT CAMPAIGN NOW IN EFFECT PEOPLE ARE INVITED TO PAINT CERTAIN STREETS CROSSWALKS SIDEWALKS INTERSECTIONS AND CURBS WITH ARTISTIC DESIGNS. YOU DO NEED TO FILL OUT AN APPLICATION WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AT LEAST 30 DAYS AHEAD OF THE WORK. WE HAVE THE LIST OF RULES A.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Milwaukee company seeks video game testers

MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?. While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company. Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Optimistic buzz for EVs at 1st annual EV car show in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- You could get thousands of dollars off your next vehicle if it's an electric vehicle thanks to new tax rebates in the Inflation Reduction Act recently signed into law. The tax rebates could be up to $7,500 off certain new electric vehicles (EVs) or $4,000...
CBS 58

49th Mexican Fiesta returns to Milwaukee this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation is inviting everyone to celebrate the 49th anniversary of Mexican Fiesta with three days of food, fun and Mariachi. Mexian Fiesta board member, Tammy Olivas, joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug. 22 to talk about this year's event.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | 931 E. Loos Street in Hartford, WI | By Wendy Wendorf

Hartford, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 931 E. Loos Street, Hartford, WI. This spacious Hartford condo features three bedrooms with a loft. With two kitchens and two living rooms, this condo is perfect for growing families, two-generation families, or even the folks that work from home.
pleasantviewrealty.com

102 Reed Street Plymouth WI

Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
PLYMOUTH, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Community Calendar with Car, Truck & bike show!

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving with Real Racine joined us in the Racine & Me studio to check out the latest fun events in the county. First, we discussed the Racine Zoo Car, Truck and Bike Show. All ages are welcome to join in the event. It's a fantastic show at the Racine Zoo with live music all day long.
CBS 58

Make umbrellas, ponchos your friend for part of this weekend

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Keep your eyes to the sky on Saturday and on the radar (via our CBS 58 weather app). I'm calling for scattered showers and thunder showers, not all day though. Some of us could get more than a half inch of precip. Low pressure will move to the east of us on Sunday, eventually bringing some drier air our way later in the afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor

If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
WAUWATOSA, WI

