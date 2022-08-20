Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams

PENDLETON — After spending two decades as a registered nurse at an Indianapolis hospital, Tracy Lawyer was ready for a change.

“I needed to do something as much as I loved nursing and that was basically growing flowers," Lawyer said.

Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago.

She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair. Lawyer is selling bouquets in four sizes — small, medium, large and extra large.

“We cut the flowers in the morning because they are still hydrated at that time. If you cut them in the middle of the day, they are already dehydrated and they wilt. They just don't recover," she said.

Saturday is Lawyer's day at the Fair. You can meet her at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn.

The Indiana State Fair runs through Sunday, August 21.

