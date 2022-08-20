The Santa Anna Independent School District received an "A" rating from Texas Education Association, making SAISD one of the top-rated districts in Texas. The hard work from staff and students paid off with the new "A" rating, demonstrating high growth in academic components to reach the pinnacle of Texas high school accountability ratings. Targeted support procedures for interventions and enrichments created a colossal gain in school progress and academic achievement. Secondary principal Edward Morales led a talented team of junior high and high school teachers to show drastic improvements in STAAR performance. Academic Dean, Steffany Fitzpatrick, played a huge role in developing a program to ensure all graduated seniors are college and career ready. New elementary principal Darla Perry leads a talented group of teachers demonstrating massive academic growth. Superintendent, Todd White, is proud of the effort of teachers and support staff to target student needs and build confidence through student strengths. The entire district worked exceptionally hard to earn the "A" rating, proving that a district with nearly 100% economically disadvantaged students can be one of the best districts in the state.

SANTA ANNA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO