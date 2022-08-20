Read full article on original website
colemantoday.com
Bob Burleson, 68
Funeral services for Bob Burleson, age 68, of Brownwood, will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cleveland Cemetery in Coleman County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, August 26, 2022, from...
koxe.com
New Member Sworn in as CASA Volunteer with CASA in the Heart of Texas
The Honorable Judge Mike Smith officially swore in Vivian Wolf as a new CASA volunteer Advocate at the Brown County Courthouse on August 18, 2022. Vivian is no stranger to CASA and being a Court Appointed Special Advocate. She was part of CASA years ago in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Once she moved back to Brown County she wanted to reconnect with CASA and donate her time to help children. Vivian finished all of her in class training, court observation and independent studies to qualify as a CASA. She was so excited to be a CASA, she accepted a case her first day.
abilenescene.com
Abilene Influencer: Talan Cobb
August 10, 2021, should have been one of the happiest days in Talan Cobb’s life, and it was to an extent. That day, Talan was introduced as the new market president for the West Central Texas region of Big Brothers Big Sisters. There was plenty of joy the day Talan was introduced, but it was mixed with a fair share of sadness. She was stepping into the position that had been held since August 2016 by her and her husband’s friend, Mark Rogers, who was tragically killed in a car accident on March 13, 2021.
colemantoday.com
Santa Anna ISD Received an "A" Rating from TEA
The Santa Anna Independent School District received an "A" rating from Texas Education Association, making SAISD one of the top-rated districts in Texas. The hard work from staff and students paid off with the new "A" rating, demonstrating high growth in academic components to reach the pinnacle of Texas high school accountability ratings. Targeted support procedures for interventions and enrichments created a colossal gain in school progress and academic achievement. Secondary principal Edward Morales led a talented team of junior high and high school teachers to show drastic improvements in STAAR performance. Academic Dean, Steffany Fitzpatrick, played a huge role in developing a program to ensure all graduated seniors are college and career ready. New elementary principal Darla Perry leads a talented group of teachers demonstrating massive academic growth. Superintendent, Todd White, is proud of the effort of teachers and support staff to target student needs and build confidence through student strengths. The entire district worked exceptionally hard to earn the "A" rating, proving that a district with nearly 100% economically disadvantaged students can be one of the best districts in the state.
koxe.com
Brownwood ISD Reminder Regarding Gordon Wood Stadium Football Tickets and Student Ticket-Holder Guidelines
As part of ongoing efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for our fans at Gordon Wood Stadium, Brownwood ISD has released the following guidelines for students entering the stadium for home varsity football games:. All student ticket-holders eighth grade or younger wishing to attend home varsity football games...
colemantoday.com
Coleman County Hunters Dove Fest September 3rd
Dove hunting season is almost here! The first day of the regular dove hunting in Coleman County is Sept. 1st. The Coleman County Hunters Dove Fest is being held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 in the Bill Franklin Center at the Coleman Rodeo Grounds. The Dove Fest will have an all-you-can eat Catfish Lunch being served from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The $20 per person entrance fee makes you eligible to win one of the 6 over/under shotgun door prizes, as well as have the catfish lunch. Kids 12 and under can eat for $5.00, and active military can eat for free.
colemantoday.com
SUBSTITUTE MEETING TODAY
Coleman ISD will hold a substitute training on Monday, August 22nd, at 5:30 p.m. in the K-8 cafeteria. All current and prospective substitutes are encouraged to attend. Please make every effort to attend this training so you will be eligible to substitute during the 2022-2023 school year. If you are unable to attend please call a campus principal to make other arrangements.
koxe.com
David Wayne McGuire, 69, of Brownwood
David Wayne McGuire, age 69, of Brownwood passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Temple. Funeral Services for David will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Hall officiating; private interment will be held at a later date.
colemantoday.com
Wahlasha Willena Richards, 82
Wahlasha Willena Richards, age 82 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 19, 2022 at 10:40pm at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Services are pending with Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.
colemantoday.com
Pre-Season Bluecat Football '22
COLEMAN, TEXAS — Welcome to the 2022 Football Season Bluecat fans. We won’t spend long talking about what happened last season, it is in the past, but we will focus a bit on how we can build off of the success of an 11-1 season. Coming off the...
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 3 - Bluekatts vs Rochelle August 16, 2022
PHOTO ALBUM #2 of 3 - The Bluekatts defeated Rochelle 3 sets to 2 on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. (Coleman Today Photos)
koxe.com
Dolores June Phillips, 76, Brownwood
Dolores June Phillips, 76, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Aug 10, 2022. She was born to Billie June Moore in Brownwood, Texas. Mother Billie June Moore and Bill Buzbee raised Dolores, along with Grandparents Tom and Clare Mae Moore. She Graduated from Ballinger High School before enrolling at Lamar University in Orange, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions cross country places third in season debut at Jim Ned
TUSCOLA – The Brownwood Lady Lions opened their cross country season with a third-place performance at the Jim Ned Warpath Invitational Saturday morning. The Lady Lions recorded 80 points which trailed only host and meet champion Jim Ned (46 points) and Ballinger (68 points). Leading the charge for the...
Stock up on Fresh Locally Grown Veggies, Fruits & More at Abilene Farmers Market
There is nothing better than the delicious taste of fresh veggies and fruits. Sure, many stores offer up some pretty good produce. But straight from the farm produce is always the way to go if available. Lucky for us, we have the Abilene Farmers Market. I remember back when I...
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood water conditions as of Aug. 22
Brown County Water Improvement District #1 General Manager provided the following update Monday on Lake Brownwood water conditions:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 22nd , 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 6 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for The Good Booth
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Good Booth on August 11, 2022. The Good Booth provides open air photo booth rentals for Central Texas. Their photo booth takes photos, gifs, videos, and boomerangs. The digital media is sent directly to your phone via text, email, or airdrop for immediate sharing. The Good Booth is perfect for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, and birthdays! You can customize your experience with a backdrop, lighting, and props.
GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
6 earthquakes in 4 days recorded in the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday. According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon. The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh. […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday August 22nd
This week promises to be a wet one for the area as rain chances will abound the first part of the week with locally heavy rains possible for the Big Country. Take that umbrella wherever you go. For today, we will see an 80% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a high around 82 degrees. The winds will remain light at 10-15 mph out of the northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of showers with cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
colemantoday.com
Bluekatts Beat the Lady Bulldogs Saturday
The Coleman Bluekatts played 3-A Brady on Saturday bringing home a 3-1 match victory. After the Lady Bulldogs took the first set, the Bluekatts decided that was enough... and took the next three sets for the win. (Scoring shown below.) The Katts will play Abilene Christian School on Tuesday IN...
