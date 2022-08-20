ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

fed up AMERICAN
3d ago

Everything about students behaviors comes from HOME! Parents should be SUED by teachers/fellow students families if involved in crimes or altercations, then parents held accountable will learn to teach morals & manners.

3
donna
3d ago

Hopefully this parent sees significant mail time. I don’t want to hear or see just a slapOn the wrists. This parent belongs in jail. If his kid was on that bus, the kid gets banned too. This pandering to these kids and their like minded parents has got to stop. Quit talking. Take action.

2
 

pvtimes.com

Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder

A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.
PAHRUMP, NV
news3lv.com

Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Human remains found in a parked car in Vegas homicide case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas. Metro Police say someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle Friday. They say officers opened the trunk of the car and found the decomposed human remains of a man. Police say the body’s condition showed clear signs a homicide had occurred. They say it will be up to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death. Meanwhile, Metro Police are seeking the public’s help and trying to acquire video from the area to help determine when the car arrived at the apartment complex.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing teen last seen Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Aug. 20. According to police, find 13-year-old Barack Obama Burton-Watkins was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Lone Mountain and Tenaya.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

Emanuel Alonso-Manuel Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

James Frasco Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Arville Street. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. along West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. According to reports, Alonso-Manuel was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was fatally struck by a white Ford F-350. The driver, James Frasco, fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

