LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas. Metro Police say someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle Friday. They say officers opened the trunk of the car and found the decomposed human remains of a man. Police say the body’s condition showed clear signs a homicide had occurred. They say it will be up to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death. Meanwhile, Metro Police are seeking the public’s help and trying to acquire video from the area to help determine when the car arrived at the apartment complex.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO