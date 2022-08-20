Read full article on original website
fed up AMERICAN
3d ago
Everything about students behaviors comes from HOME! Parents should be SUED by teachers/fellow students families if involved in crimes or altercations, then parents held accountable will learn to teach morals & manners.
donna
3d ago
Hopefully this parent sees significant mail time. I don’t want to hear or see just a slapOn the wrists. This parent belongs in jail. If his kid was on that bus, the kid gets banned too. This pandering to these kids and their like minded parents has got to stop. Quit talking. Take action.
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
Vegas man arrested in Pahrump for murder
A Las Vegas man is facing murder following his arrest in Pahrump on Friday Aug. 19. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office video news release, the sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, who was believed to be at a residence on White Street in Pahrump.
Metro investigating remains found in car trunk
Las Vegas Metro Police are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon after someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle at the complex near Tropicana and Valley View.
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held on $25,000 bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
Wanted Las Vegas man accused of murder arrested in Nye County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sheriffs with Nye County, along with multiple agencies, have arrested a man wanted for murder on a warrant out of Las Vegas. The arrest took place on Friday, August 19, at around 12:40 p.m, when multiple agencies, including the Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), SWAT Team, LVMPD Detectives, FBI agents, and the LVMPD air unit, responded to a residence where they believe the suspect was located in Pahrump.
Nye County and Las Vegas police book 42-year-old wanted for murder
Nye County officials said on Friday, their sheriff’s office was contacted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding wanted murder suspect Raymond Bennie Glasper II, 42, of Las Vegas.
City says dog ‘deemed vicious’ after fatal attack on elderly Las Vegas woman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas says a dog that killed an elderly woman earlier this month has been “deemed vicious” and could be euthanized as a result. Authorities said previously that the incident occurred around 9:43 a.m. on Aug. 9 in the 4100 block of Pennwood Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard. LVMPD said they were called to reports of an elderly woman mauled by a dog.
Human remains found in a parked car in Vegas homicide case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in a car parked at an apartment complex in central Las Vegas. Metro Police say someone reported a foul odor coming from a vehicle Friday. They say officers opened the trunk of the car and found the decomposed human remains of a man. Police say the body’s condition showed clear signs a homicide had occurred. They say it will be up to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death. Meanwhile, Metro Police are seeking the public’s help and trying to acquire video from the area to help determine when the car arrived at the apartment complex.
Las Vegas police arrest woman for going 97 mph in a school zone
Las Vegas police arrested a woman on Friday, Aug. 12 for doing 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone without a driver's license or evidence of insurance.
Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing teen last seen Saturday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen Aug. 20. According to police, find 13-year-old Barack Obama Burton-Watkins was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Lone Mountain and Tenaya.
Person falls from scooter, struck and killed by car, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating the death of a person who fell from an electric scooter and then was struck by car late Saturday night in the southwest valley. The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, according to a news release from the Las Vegas […]
Emanuel Alonso-Manuel Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
James Frasco Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Arville Street. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. along West Flamingo Road and Arville Street. According to reports, Alonso-Manuel was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was fatally struck by a white Ford F-350. The driver, James Frasco, fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim.
City: Dog slated for euthanasia after fatally mauling Las Vegas woman
The dog that fatally mauled an 88-year-old woman will be euthanized, a spokesperson for the City of Las Vegas says. The dog's owner/keeper can request a hearing to challenge the decision.
UPDATE: Metro police says missing endangered adult found
Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District. Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday. The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder...
Two CCSD bus drivers recovering after separate attacks
CCSD says that two of its bus drivers are recovering after a pair of attacks. The first happened Wednesday night and involved several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell. The second happened Thursday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drive.
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in an apartment complex at 3600 West Tropicana just after 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon. Police say a call came in regarding a “foul odor” coming from a white BMW parked on the property.
Las Vegas police arrest man suspected of selling stolen vehicles online
The suspect was apprehended by DMV officers as he attempted to sell a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Silverado on OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace for $27,000.
Family identifies 15-year-old killed in North Las Vegas shooting
A local family has identified a teen killed in North Las Vegas as 15-year-old Walter Hidalgo, who went by Junior.
North Las Vegas police arrest minor in case where 15-year-old died from overdose
Las Vegas police said that a minor has been arrested for second degree murder in regards to a case back in February where a 15-year-old middle schooler overdosed from fentanyl.
Las Vegas police find body in a trunk on West Tropicana Avenue
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after finding a decomposing body in the trunk of a white BMW.
