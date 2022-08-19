ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Federal court decision clears way for Medicaid waiver for Georgia

(The Center Square) — Georgia could soon implement a program that proponents say will lead to more coverage for Georgians who are otherwise ineligible for Medicaid. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made an "arbitrary and capricious" decision when it rescinded a Medicaid waiver for Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled last week.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Initiative to limit interest rates on debt from healthcare services certified for Arizona ballot

Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative designed to limit interest rates on debt from health-care services. The proposal is the first initiative certified for the ballot in Arizona for November, and the first of three initiatives with signatures under review to be certified. There are also eight legislative referrals on the ballot in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
southgatv.com

Helping Georgia’s teachers

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Education is launching a statewide Employee Assistance Program for all full-time public-school teachers and staff in the state, along with Pre-K teachers. Georgia’s Public Education Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is a partnership between Kepro and GaDOE, and will be provided at no...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Center Square

Washington ranked No. 34 for states with most equitable school districts

(The Center Square) – A new WalletHub study ranked Washington at No. 34 on a list of states with the most equitable school districts in the nation. The personal finance website ranked 49 states – Hawaii was excluded from analysis due to data limitations – by scoring 12,876 school districts throughout the U.S. on two metrics: average household income and spending for public and secondary schools per pupil.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Telemedicine abortions up in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Telemedicine seems set to play a crucial role for women seeking abortions, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the controversial practice back to the states. That’s the case even in Washington state, where the overturning of Roe has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Arizona Republican lawmaker candidate wants to raise teacher pay by $10,000 per year

(The Center Square) – A Republican state representative candidate wants to increase Arizona's teacher pay. Matt Gress, who is running in District 4, recently announced his "Pay Teachers First Plan." The plan would provide every Arizona public school teacher with a $10,000 raise. It would do so by providing "100 percent of the new state dollars going directly to the teachers, rather than bureaucracy, and significantly boosting starting teacher pay," according to his campaign's website.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northside Hospital#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medical Services#General Health#Pra#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Center Square

Report: 54% of New Hampshire homeowners are 'equity-rich'

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire ranks 15th among states with homeowners who are considered "equity-rich," according to a new report measuring home values. The report by ATTOM, a curator of national real estate data, compared states and found that as of the end of the second quarter, there were at least 283,680 outstanding mortgages in New Hampshire. Of those mortgagees, 54% were considered equity-rich, meaning that loans on the properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values.
REAL ESTATE
The Center Square

Noem's opponent calls for special prosecutor to investigate ethics complaints

(The Center Square) - Gov. Kristi Noem's opponent in the November gubernatorial election is calling for a special prosecutor to investigate claims of misconduct against her. The Government Accountability Board did not return calls to The Center Square seeking comment, but reports indicate the panel has turned over questions about the governor's use of the state airplane to the attorney general's office.
POLITICS
The Center Square

PACT program extended in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – A program that provides taxpayer funding for qualifying Connecticut students to attend community college has been extended. PACT provides funding to students to cover the difference between state and federal grants, community college tuition and mandatory fees, and, for the first time, allows part-time students taking six or more credits to qualify for the program.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons

To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy