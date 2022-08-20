ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65

By Luther Johnson
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident.

Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m.

Before they arrived, the driver of a tan Nissan Altima involved in the crash, fled the scene continuing on southbound I-65.

The driver refused to stop for ISP, though continued to drive at a slow speed on the interstate. After hitting the concrete median barrier twice, the vehicle became disabled near the 120 mile marker.

The driver appeared to be the only person inside of the car, but refused to exit the vehicle.

Eventually the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police SWAT Team and ISP SWAT team were called in and all southbound lanes were closed.

At 8:23 p.m., the woman exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported during the standoff, but she was taken to the hospital to be checked out for any injuries related to the crash.

ISP said that 37-year-old Natasha Townsley of Indianapolis is suspected of driving under the influence and was arrested on the preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Around 8:30 p.m., ISP allowed traffic to begin flowing again on the northbound lanes. However, the police presence kept the southbound lanes partially closed until after 9:00 p.m. before all lanes were finally reopened.

During the standoff, officers could be seen taking positions behind their vehicles as the situation continued. At one point a puff of white smoke could be seen coming from near the stopped vehicle.

Along with the dozens of cars stopped behind the police presence, several people pulled over along the northbound lanes to watch the incident.

Authorities eventually shutdown the northbound lanes, blocking cars from getting onto I-65 at the 38th Street ramp.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX59

FOX59

