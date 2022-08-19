Read full article on original website
Survivors gather at church one year after Humphreys Co. flood
One year after the 2021 Waverly flood, survivors shared first-hand accounts at two emotional church services.
Humphreys County sheriff wants to build back Waverly better
From finding the missing in the early days to keeping volunteer efforts focused on Waverly, it's more than a job for Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.
WSMV
Waverly community remembers deadly flood 1 year later
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, Aug. 21, marked the one year since devastating flood waters swept through the city of Waverly which took more than a dozen lives and homes. A memorial service was held at Waverly Central High where the community came together to remember the people they lost.
Lawrence County mother heartbroken as another year passes and still no sign of her son
Six years have passed, and there are still no answers for a Lawrence County family whose loved one vanished.
Story & Lee Furniture in Leoma damaged in fire
Firefighters are working a fire at Story and Lee Furniture in Leoma.
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
Parents of infant twins killed in Waverly flood continue to cope with loss
One year after the devastating Waverly flood, the parents who lost 7-month-old twins still struggle to cope. They stay strong for the two children who survived.
radio7media.com
Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place
DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
WBBJ
Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Humphreys County sheriff recalls devastating flooding in his hometown of Waverly 1 year later
Sunday is the anniversary of that terrible day last year when Waverly and Humphreys County, as well as many surrounding counties, were inundated by floodwaters.
Trooper recalls telling families loved ones did not survive Waverly flood
“There’s not a word out there to describe how terrible it truly was,” Bill Miller said.
Nashville crews recover body of teen last seen in Stones River
Nashville crews are searching for a teenager who was last seen in the Stones River.
WTVC
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday
ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
Community gathers for candlelight vigil to remember Waverly flood victims
In Waverly, much of the destruction has been cleaned up, but the road to recovery is a long one, and the community is still healing.
radio7media.com
18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge Winners Including Lawrenceburg's Own THP District 7
ON FRIDAY, THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE RECOGNIZED THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES STATEWIDE DURING ITS 18TH ANNUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE. THIS YEAR, 39 LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE APPLICATIONS WERE SUBMITTED: 11 FROM WEST TENNESSEE, 11 FROM MIDDLE TENNESSEE, NINE FROM EAST TENNESSEE, EIGHT FROM THE CUMBERLAND REGION, AND ONE SUBMISSION FROM EACH OF THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL DISTRICTS. THP DISTRICT 7 IN LAWRENCEBURG WAS ONE OF THE MANY WINNERS, RECEIVING COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT AWARD AND THE OCCUPANT PROTECTION AWARD. FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS GO TO TNLIFESAVERSCHALLENGE.COM.
Memphis woman killed in Nashville crash
A Memphis woman has died after a crash on West Trinity Lane Saturday night.
WSMV
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County
LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Zoo Knoxville to move its 3 elephants to sanctuary in Middle Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville made a major announcement Monday that it would be moving its African elephants to a sanctuary in Middle Tennessee. The zoo said its three elephants -- Tonka, Jana and Edie -- will be moving to The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, which is located in Hohenwald.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
