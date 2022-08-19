ON FRIDAY, THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE RECOGNIZED THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES STATEWIDE DURING ITS 18TH ANNUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE. THIS YEAR, 39 LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE APPLICATIONS WERE SUBMITTED: 11 FROM WEST TENNESSEE, 11 FROM MIDDLE TENNESSEE, NINE FROM EAST TENNESSEE, EIGHT FROM THE CUMBERLAND REGION, AND ONE SUBMISSION FROM EACH OF THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL DISTRICTS. THP DISTRICT 7 IN LAWRENCEBURG WAS ONE OF THE MANY WINNERS, RECEIVING COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT AWARD AND THE OCCUPANT PROTECTION AWARD. FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS GO TO TNLIFESAVERSCHALLENGE.COM.

1 DAY AGO