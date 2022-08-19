ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humphreys County, TN

Waverly community remembers deadly flood 1 year later

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday, Aug. 21, marked the one year since devastating flood waters swept through the city of Waverly which took more than a dozen lives and homes. A memorial service was held at Waverly Central High where the community came together to remember the people they lost.
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley

Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
Fill your Tank and Donate! Shell and Quickmart locations partake in the Giving Pump for Kids Place

DURING THE MONTHS OF AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER STOP BY YOUR FAVORITE SHELL QUIK MART LOCATION IN LAWRENCE, WAYNE, GILES, AND MAURY COUNTIES AND LOOK FOR THE PURPLE WRAPPED GIVING PUMPS. ONE PENNY FOR EVERY GALLON PUMPED WILL BE DONATED TO A KID'S PLACE A CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER. KID'S PLACE PROVIDES FREE SPECIALIZED SERVICES TO ABUSED CHILDREN IN GILES, LAWRENCE, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES.
Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Person found dead inside Tennessee grain silo Saturday

ETHRIDGE, Tenn. — Authorities in Ethridge, Tennessee say a person has died after getting stuck in a grain silo Saturday morning in Lawrence County, our affiliate WKRN reports. Ethridge Fire and Rescue crews responded to a call involving a grain silo around 10:15 a.m. on Dooley Road in this...
18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge Winners Including Lawrenceburg's Own THP District 7

ON FRIDAY, THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE RECOGNIZED THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES STATEWIDE DURING ITS 18TH ANNUAL LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE. THIS YEAR, 39 LAW ENFORCEMENT CHALLENGE APPLICATIONS WERE SUBMITTED: 11 FROM WEST TENNESSEE, 11 FROM MIDDLE TENNESSEE, NINE FROM EAST TENNESSEE, EIGHT FROM THE CUMBERLAND REGION, AND ONE SUBMISSION FROM EACH OF THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL DISTRICTS. THP DISTRICT 7 IN LAWRENCEBURG WAS ONE OF THE MANY WINNERS, RECEIVING COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT AWARD AND THE OCCUPANT PROTECTION AWARD. FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS GO TO TNLIFESAVERSCHALLENGE.COM.
Firefighters battle fire at furniture store in Lawrence County

LEOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lawrenceburg Firefighters battled a fire at Story & Lee Furniture Sunday night. At 9:05 p.m., the Lawrenceburg Fire Department was dispatched to a fire alarm showing water flow at 2409 Highway 43 South, according to a media release. The first arriving units found light smoke in...
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 48 SOUTH OF TOPSY ROAD AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Newsmaker: Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair returns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The waiting is over. The Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair is back. Fair president Randall Clemons joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on the fair’s special theme this year. “Our theme is 95 reasons...
NASHVILLE, TN

