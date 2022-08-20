ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, NY

Officials follow up one month after Morris Park sinkhole incident

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Just one month ago, a huge crater formed in the street in Morris Park, swallowing one van and leading to dozens of homes forced to deal with flooding.

The sinkhole is nearly filled up now, but the job is far from finished, as there is more infrastructure in the neighborhood nearby, not only for the sinkhole, but for the homes.

News 12’s Faith Graham spoke with elected officials about what changes need to be made in order to make sure Morris Park residents are safe long-term.

