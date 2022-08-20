Mother desperately trying to get son home from Dominican Republic after passport mishap

What was originally supposed to be a simple vacation turned into a nightmare when Francheska Silverio’s 13-year-old son was unable to return to the U.S. due to an expired passport.

Silverio’s son went on vacation to the Dominican Republic with his grandmother on June 26 with his passport set to expire just two days after leaving the United States.

“I’m surprised they even let him pass,” said Silverio.

Silverio, originally from the Bronx, tried to bring her son home from his summer stay with his grandma earlier this month when she realized he was stuck.

“We're not used to this,” said Silverio. “We're not used to being away.”

Silverio’s son has been staying with a family friend until the issue gets sorted, but she says that it hasn’t been easy. She told News 12 that in emails with the embassy that due to COVID-19, emergency services are only available to passport holders with a “life-threatening medical emergency”.

After News 12 reached out to the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, Silverio secured an appointment for her son on Aug. 22. Prior to that, the next available appointment was Oct. 3.