Air quality advisory for most of Saturday now active ahead of hot and humid weekend

While many New Yorkers will be enjoying their Friday night in the cool and calm weather, heat and humidity is expected to return this weekend ahead of some potential Monday showers.

Not only is heat expected to touch down in our city, but the Department of Environmental Conservation has put out an air quality alert from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for Saturday. That means air quality levels are predicted to be above 100. The higher the number, the greater health concerns are.

News 12’s Phil Taitt breaks down how to stay safe in hot conditions and talks to Brooklyn residents about how they’re preparing for the weekend weather.