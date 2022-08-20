ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shock, Fuel improve to 3-0 at Summer Showdown qualifiers

 3 days ago

The San Francisco Shock and Dallas Fuel won their respective matches to reach 3-0 in Overwatch League Summer Showdown West region qualifying on Friday.

The Shock swept the Boston Uprising 3-0, while the Fuel defeated the Toronto Defiant 3-1. San Francisco currently owns the tiebreaker thanks to a better map differential (plus-7 to plus-5).

In Friday’s other match, the Vancouver Titans swept the New York Excelsior 3-0 to improve to 2-1.

The Shock held Boston scoreless for two maps, winning 2-0 on Lijiang Tower and 3-0 on Hollywood. They secured the victory with a 3-2 win on Circuit Royal.

The Fuel opened with a 2-0 win on Busan-UAT, but the Defiant countered with a 3-2 triumph on Midtown. Dallas handled things from there, winning 3-0 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and 1-0 on Colosseo.

The Titans prevailed 2-0 on Busan-UAT, 3-2 on Hollywood and 3-2 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar to silence the Excelsior.

Qualifiers continue Saturday with six matches:
–Seoul Dynasty vs. Chengdu Hunters (East)
–Shanghai Dragons vs. Hangzhou Spark (East)
–Los Angeles Valiant vs. Philadelphia Fusion (East)
–London Spitfire vs. Houston Outlaws (West)
–San Francisco Shock vs. Los Angeles Gladiators (West)
–Washington Justice vs. Florida Mayhem (West)

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock, 3-0, +7, 3 points
2. Dallas Fuel, 3-0, +5, 3
3. Vancouver Titans, 2-1, +5, 2
4. Toronto Defiant 2-1, +1, 2
5. Washington Justice, 1-1, +2, 1
6. London Spitfire, 1-1, +1, 1
7. Houston Outlaws, 1-1, 0, 1
8. Florida Mayhem, 1-1, -1, 1
T9. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -4, 1
T9. Boston Uprising, 1-2, -4, 1
11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-2, -2, 0
12. Atlanta Reign, 0-2, -4, 0
13. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -6, 0
East
T1. Seoul Dynasty, 1-0, +3, 1 point
T1. Shanghai Dragons, 1-0, +3, 1
T3. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0
T3. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0
T3. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0
T6. Guangzhou Charge, 0-1, -3, 0
T6. Hangzhou Spark, 0-1, -3, 0

–Field Level Media

