Portsmouth, NH

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
CBS Boston

MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday

BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars. 
Entertainment
94.9 HOM

Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious

Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch it several times, tearing up with laughter. This cute video is of little kids at a tee-ball game in Boston. By the way, the music in the footage is fantastically perfect.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday

Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
WBUR

Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn

When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
94.9 HOM

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
WHAV

Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.

A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
WMUR.com

Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
94.9 HOM

Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts

An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
commonwealthmagazine.org

A new home for recently incarcerated transgender people

THE APARTMENT LOOKS like so many other Cambridge dwellings, occupying one floor of a slightly worn two-family house. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, living room, and small yard. But the furnishings give some inkling of the space’s unique purpose, as the first home in New England for formerly incarcerated transgender people who need a place to stay after their release from prison.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Portland, ME
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine.

