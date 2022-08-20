Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
If You Love Philly Cheesesteaks, Richie Ribeye’s Coming to Westbrook This Week
How perfect, I've been craving a Philly Cheesesteak!. If you love these guys in their Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach location, well you'll love them in Westbrook. Get excited!. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23. 652 MAIN STREET WESTBROOK. This bad boy could be yours!. They have been working on some milkshakes too...
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday
BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Cuteness Tee-Ball Chaos in Boston Caught on Video is Hilarious
Was it a home run? What's happening, and where are the umpires?. I caught this (pun intended) on the Today Show Instagram and had to watch it several times, tearing up with laughter. This cute video is of little kids at a tee-ball game in Boston. By the way, the music in the footage is fantastically perfect.
Feeling Exotic? Experience a Part of Italy in Salem, New Hampshire, This Weekend
The exotics are coming to New Hampshire this weekend. Some of the most luxurious, desired, and beloved exotic cars will all be in one place on Sunday, August 21. We are talking about an awe-inspiring collection of exotic cars called Concorso Italiano, featuring over 250 exotic cars from all over the planet.
RELATED PEOPLE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Market Basket to Open Its 3rd Concord, New Hampshire Store Friday
Market Basket on Friday will open its third and largest Concord, New Hampshire store—which prompted thousands of social media likes from loyal fans of the retailer responding to the long-awaited update. The Tewksbury, Massachusetts-based operator’s new 81,000-square-foot store will be located at 15 Merchants Way in Concord. The...
WBUR
Want to help the planet? Rethink your lawn
When Erica Tharp and her husband bought their home in Framingham four years ago, the lawn needed some work. Tharp looked at the scraggly grass with its dying tree, and decided she wanted something that was less work and more eco-friendly. "That was the goal — minimal maintenance and as...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
‘Dream come true’: Local chef wows national audience after taking down top Food Network host
BOSTON — A local chef is gaining fans across America after he defeated a top Food Network host in a recent cooking competition. Chef Lambert Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar on Dorchester Street in Boston, emerged victorious on an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.”. Givens put...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
manchesterinklink.com
Canterbury church offering hallucinogenic tea has gained a following. But pastor says his time in town is running out
CANTERBURY, NH – The life Derek Januszewski led before ayahuasca, and the life he leads after, bear little resemblance. His former self struggled with obsessive-compulsive disorder, childhood trauma and drug addiction. Then, in May 2017, he took ayahuasca for the first time. “And for the first time in ten...
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Methuen Teen Drowns Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H.
A Methuen teen drowned Saturday at Profile Falls in Bristol, N.H. New Hampshire State Police identified 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario late Sunday afternoon after notifying next of kin. State Police said the drowning took place around 12:40 p.m., Saturday. Bristol Police and Fire, New Hampton Fire Department and New Hampshire State Police –Marine Patrol were sent to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
Hampstead communitiy rallies around residents whose home exploded
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — Hampstead residents are recovering from a home explosion from what firefighters believe was a propane leak. Two girls across the street from the home set up a lemonade stand to raise money for their neighbors. The girls said they want to raise money for the homeowners...
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for This Injured Seal in Coastal New Hampshire and Massachusetts
An injured seal last seen in Hampton, New Hampshire, has the SSC Marine Mammal Rescue asking people to be on the lookout. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, has a Marine Mammal Rescue program that helps protect animals by "enhancing wildlife conservation through stranded marine mammal response, care, and community outreach in New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts," according to their website. They selflessly serve the New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts area by responding to calls about seals, whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals who are sick, injured, deceased, or otherwise spark some cause for concern.
commonwealthmagazine.org
A new home for recently incarcerated transgender people
THE APARTMENT LOOKS like so many other Cambridge dwellings, occupying one floor of a slightly worn two-family house. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, living room, and small yard. But the furnishings give some inkling of the space’s unique purpose, as the first home in New England for formerly incarcerated transgender people who need a place to stay after their release from prison.
What does the summer drought mean for the fall foliage in New England?
BOSTON — Don’t be fooled by the browning lawns and the ongoing severe drought, the foliage in New England this fall will be “amazing,” but the beautiful colors might peak later than usual in some areas, a new forecast predicted. Northern regions and mountain areas won’t...
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0