murfreesboro.com
New, Returning MTSU Students ‘Meet Murfreesboro’ on Campus
New and returning Middle Tennessee State University students are discovering a little bit more about Murfreesboro this week. Hundreds of students will learn about local businesses, churches, restaurants and more during the event known as Meet Murfreesboro. Meet Murfreesboro is an annual two-day session where MTSU students, faculty and staff...
murfreesboro.com
MTE CFO Cindy Layne Selected as 2022 CFO Awards Honoree by NBJ
Cindy Layne, CFO at Middle Tennessee Electric, was announced as a 2022 CFO Awards honoree by the Nashville Business Journal (NBJ). To view the complete article, visit here. To determine the list of honorees, nominations were accepted from the public. Nominees were then asked to submit questionnaires highlighting their accomplishments from the past year and how they kept their company’s finances in the black and thriving. An independent panel of judges scored the questionnaires, and those scoring the highest were named to this year’s list.
murfreesboro.com
Guns & Hoses Charity Boxing Event
The Murfreesboro Firefighters Local 3035 is hosting its first annual Guns & Hoses Charity Boxing Event. A group of local heroes will enter the Tri-Star Boxing ring on Friday, September 9 at the Mid-TN Expo Center in Murfreesboro, TN. Proceeds for this exciting event will benefit Endure Athletics 501 and...
murfreesboro.com
James Roberts Obituary
Brigadier General (retired) James Daniel Richardson Roberts, Sr., former Wing Commander, 118th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard, passed away August 5th at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradford Earl and Annie Byrn Roberts, his sister Anne Byrn Roberts, and his brother Bradford Earl Roberts, Jr.
murfreesboro.com
Free Cake for Murfreesboro Residents
On Thursday, September 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Murfreesboro is giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (individually packaged miniature bundt cakes) to the first 250 guests at each bakery to celebrate its 25th birthday. The giveaway is part of a national celebration where the bakeries from coast to coast will give out more than 110,000 cakes.
murfreesboro.com
Clue Party Returns for Fourth Year
The Clue Party transforms the beloved board game into a live-action whodunnit. Historic Oaklands Mansion sets the scene as local community members portray the classic characters. Guests are invited to interview characters, search for clues, and explore the Mansion to solve the murder. This “night of mystery, murder, and madness” is organized by Wild Goose Chase Events annually and proceeds benefit local non-profits.
murfreesboro.com
Largest Lantern Festival in the Country Returns to Nashville Zoo
Zoolumination is making a grand comeback to Nashville Zoo this winter after a two-year hiatus and will run from November 18, 2022 through February 4, 2023. After a record-breaking turnout of nearly 150,000 guests in 2019 this year’s festival will be be bigger and brighter than ever. Nashville Zoo...
murfreesboro.com
Home Depot Cat, Pumpkin, Passes Away
If you’ve been to Home Depot in Murfreesboro then chances are you’ve seen Pumpkin around the store at some point. It’s with a heavy heart to say that sweet Pumpkin has passed. Thanks to Abby May for the pictures:. “Our sweet pumpkin girl passed away this morning...
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Police Seek Walmart Theft Suspects
La Vergne officers are asking for help from the community to identify two theft suspects. The suspects, a male and female, stole a phone at the La Vergne Walmart gas station at 5511 Murfreesboro Road on July 22, 2022. The phone that was taken also had a wallet attached to it containing several credit cards that were later used at various businesses.
