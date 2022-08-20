ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Hope police arrest Texas woman for residential burglary

Robin Johnson, age 34, was charged with two counts each of residential burglary and theft of property, and one count of credit card fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Johnson was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
HOPE, AR
Hope Police: warrants served, accidents, arrests reported August 15-20

Adrianna Woodberry, 33, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Steven Caple Jr., 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Cortavious Rhodes, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Derek Sisk, 35, of Emmet, AR Failure to Appear. Steven Taylor, 26, of...
HOPE, AR
Jordan to step in as interim police chief

According to City Manager Jay Ellington, the selection process is expected to take about 90 days and more than 30 applications are already being considered. The Hope Police Department arrested a Rockdale, Texas woman for burglary last Wednesday. Wake Village Police will be holding a class on home security tomorrow.
TEXARKANA, TX
HCSO Deputies apprehend suspect wanted in two counties

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days

Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County

On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year

Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College

Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
TEXARKANA, TX

