Hope police arrest Texas woman for residential burglary
Robin Johnson, age 34, was charged with two counts each of residential burglary and theft of property, and one count of credit card fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Johnson was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
1 shot outside Texarkana gas station; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting outside of a gas station in Texarkana, Ark. over the weekend that left one person wounded.
Hope Police: warrants served, accidents, arrests reported August 15-20
Adrianna Woodberry, 33, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR Failure to Comply. Steven Caple Jr., 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Cortavious Rhodes, 22, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Derek Sisk, 35, of Emmet, AR Failure to Appear. Steven Taylor, 26, of...
Jordan to step in as interim police chief
According to City Manager Jay Ellington, the selection process is expected to take about 90 days and more than 30 applications are already being considered. The Hope Police Department arrested a Rockdale, Texas woman for burglary last Wednesday. Wake Village Police will be holding a class on home security tomorrow.
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
HCSO Deputies apprehend suspect wanted in two counties
On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 3:30 pm Hempstead County Deputies and Arkansas State Police apprehended Curtis Carroll a suspect wanted by Columbia and Nevada Counties for fleeing and various other charges on August 11th and 12th of 2022. Carroll was apprehended by Hempstead County K-9 “PAKAL”, Agents of...
Cumby Man Accused Of Shooting Toward A Sulphur Springs Residence
A 44-year-old Cumby man was accused of shooting toward a residence Tuesday evening. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta and Sgt. Chad Norris responded at 6:29 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022, to a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Main Street. The suspect was reported to have been in a red Toyota.
4 Arrested On Assault Charges Following 3 Disturbances In 2 Days
Four people were arrested on assault charges following three unrelated disturbances reported over the course of two days in Hopkins County. Incidences included alleged dating violence, spousal abuse, and violence toward a household member, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Squabbling Pair On CR 1197. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office...
Curtis Carroll Charged With Fleeing, Wanted in Columbia County
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
Texarkana, Arkansas, police issue BOLO Alert for missing juvenile
Lee Cheatham, age 17, is a black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt. If you have seen Cheatham, or suspect you know his whereabouts, contact Detective...
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
Drunk drivers caused 21 traffic deaths in East Texas last year
Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. Law enforcement officers across East Texas will increase their efforts to pull over motorists suspected of drunk driving from August 19 through September 5. On average,...
Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
'Something's not right': Wife losing hope after husband mysteriously goes missing last Halloween
John Davis' disappearance last Halloween is only getting harder for his wife to handle now that two police departments are directing inquiries to each other.
Funerals set for sisters recovered from East Texas pond
Funeral services are set for Saturday for young girls whose bodies were recovered from a Cass County pond late last month.
Texas Chuckwagon opens 2nd location at Texarkana College
Texas Chuckwagon opened their second location at Texarkana College. They will be providing meal services for the faculty and students in the student center. Texas Chuckwagon had a soft opening at Texarkana College Monday, August 15th. Classes for the 2022-23 school year started Thursday, August 18th. Texas Chuckwagon had a...
