Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida

NEW YORK (AP) — Redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York are threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and will ensure the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble has led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
New Mexico oilfield regulators reach settlement with company

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State oil and gas regulators say they have reached a financial settlement with XTO Permian Operating to resolve violation notices at wastewater injection sites in southeastern New Mexico. The Oil Conservation Division on Monday announced that XTO will pay nearly $1.8 million to the...
A chance to vote Yes for Life on Amendment 2 in November

This November, each one of us will have the opportunity to pass a Constitutional Amendment to make Kentucky a bold, pro-life state. It’s called the Yes for Life Amendment, and it’s our chance to write our pro-life values directly into Kentucky’s Constitution. If passed, it will make clear that there is no right to abortion or the funding for abortions in our Constitution.
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...

