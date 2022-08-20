Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of KansasTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
WIBW
North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, welcoming the community to celebrate the western way of life. Professional cowboys from all over the country came to the club to compete and put on a show for the audience....
Topeka walking tour of historic homes starts Sunday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Historical Society is kicking off its fall programs with a walking tour of a significant and historic Topeka block before renovations are finished. During the tour that begins 3 p.m. on Sunday, architect Bryan Falk will guide participants on a walking tour of the Hicks Block Apartments. The row […]
Topeka cowgirl looks to be named country queen
TOPEKA (KSNT) – What does it mean to exemplify the “country” way of life? Topeka resident and mustang tamer Madison Branham is looking to answer that question by coming out on top in the Ms. Stars & Stripes 2022 competition. Sponsored by STAR Magazine, the Ms. Stars & Stripes competition seeks to identify one woman […]
WIBW
Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday. Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool. The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down....
lawrencekstimes.com
Gold Medal BBQ’s block party Saturday will celebrate community, restaurant’s first anniversary
Succeeding in the restaurant business can challenge even the most seasoned entrepreneur. Kyle Clemons, owner of Gold Medal BBQ, recognizes the importance of community in ushering his restaurant through its first year in a downtown Lawrence brick-and-mortar building. “We’re here because of community. That’s the only reason we’re still open,”...
Emporia gazette.com
Dropping Dunkin? Turnpike seeks new restaurant ideas
Travelers on the Kansas Turnpike could have some new dining options next year. The turnpike authority announced Friday that it's seeking bids from restaurant operators for the Emporia and Matfield Green service areas, as well as Topeka and Towanda.
WIBW
KANSASWORKS virtual job fair to take place Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a job?. The next KANSASWORKS virtual job fair is set to take place on Wednesday. Representatives from state agencies will be available from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to highlight full and part-time positions open across the state. You can take part in the...
Kansas Public Radio
KPR Presents: Visits to the Kansas Museum of History, Dole Institute of Politics
Week of August 21, 2022: You've got two weeks left to visit the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka before it closes its doors for a major renovation. Kaye McIntyre walks through the museum with acting director Patrick Zollner and museum educator Trae Johnson. We also hear from Audrey Coleman, director of the Dole Institute of Politics, and preview their 20th anniversary line-up.
'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest
Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
WIBW
ESU OL Xavier Cason using life lessons in football to help in the classroom
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was all smiles at Emporia State for football picture day, but that wasn’t the story Sunday morning. Hornets fans and the team now they’re hungry and ready to prove what they can do. But, one Offensive Lineman who’s making a difference is Junction City’s Xavier Cason.
lawrencekstimes.com
Defend Lawrence! Free 5K run/walk returns early Sunday
Almost 160 years ago, Quantrill’s raiders had no idea that their attempt to destroy Lawrence would one day inspire a celebration of the town’s tenacity. “Defend Lawrence!” — a free 5K and 1-mile run/walk held each year on the anniversary of the Aug. 21, 1863 raid — will return for its ninth year at 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St.
gardnernews.com
New cigar lounge coming to downtown
Derrick Stockton is a native Gardner resident who loves his town. A former Gardner Edgerton high school teacher he quit to pursue a dream of operating a sophisticated and accessible cigar lounge. The idea came to him two years ago when sitting in a cigar lounge in Florida, after his...
LJWORLD
The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property
A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
WIBW
New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023. The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or...
Chandler trial paused until next week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After a jury was sent home and told to return Friday, new instructions have been issued that will delay the trial of Dana Chandler until Tuesday, Aug. 23. It was not immediately clear why the trial was postponed. Friday morning, signs were posted on the courtroom’s door stating the trial will be […]
Things to do in Kansas City this weekend: Aug. 19-21
Summer is slowly winding down, but there are still plenty of things to do in the Kansas City area. Here are nine events worth checking out.
WIBW
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is investigating a shooting north of the river late Sunday night. Topeka Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of NE Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday Aug. 22. Officials say a 70-year-old male was then taken to the...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: 2 men missing decades after Manhattan party
Two men vanished from a party decades ago in northeast Kansas and what happened to them remains a mystery to this day. Steven Hammerle and Joe Grasher were last seen on Aug. 22, 1981, in Manhattan. According to the Riley County Police Department, Steven and Joe were attending a birthday...
WIBW
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week. Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting. KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S....
