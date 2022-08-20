Read full article on original website
As electric wire burned, firefighters waited for hours for Entergy to arrive
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A Jefferson Parish neighborhood is calling for Entergy to improve their line maintenance after an overhanging limb caught fire, cutting power to houses, and leaving 19 homes without power till the early hours of Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to Marilyn Avenue in Jefferson...
fox8live.com
State officials meeting in New Orleans to discuss contraflow and hurricane preparedness
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - State officials will meet in New Orleans today to talk about how to improve the state’s contraflow process. Ahead of Ida last year, leaders said they didn’t have enough time to implement contraflow on the interstate. This “contraflow task force” will have its first...
WDSU
New task force formed to improve state hurricane evacuation plans
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Contraflow Task Force met for the first time on Monday in New Orleans to brainstorm ways to improve the process. Contraflow is the reversal of all traffic lanes to help people who are evacuating natural disasters like hurricanes get up north. The process has not been used in the state since 2008.
wbrz.com
2 elderly people hurt after private elevator malfunctioned, fell from second floor
SPRINGFIELD - Two elderly people were injured when a private elevator malfunctioned and fell from the second floor to the ground Sunday. Authorities said a man and a woman were in the elevator at a camp on the Blood River when it fell around 4:30 p.m. The woman broke both of her ankles during the fall.
Elevator malfunctions at home in Livingston Parish sending two people to hospital
SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after an elevator malfunctioned in Livingston Parish Sunday afternoon. It happened at around 4:30 on Shelton Drive in Springfield. Firefighters with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #2 https://www.facebook.com/d2fire were first dispatched to the scene. Both patients were transported...
NOLA.com
Mom-and-pop shops lead the way in New Orleans East: 'There's a lot of good here'
With its massive machines that can ink a logo on everything from a block of slate to a golf ball, Universal Printing has no shortage of customers. The Lake Forest Boulevard print shop – the only one of its kind in New Orleans East – counts dozens of local churches, schools, and the Essence Festival of Culture among its clients.
WDSU
Lafourche Parish sheriff suffers 'medical emergency,' under doctors care
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to keep the sheriff in their thoughts after he suffered a medical emergency. According to a post by the sheriff's office, Sheriff Craig Webre suffered a medical emergency Sunday night and is now under a doctor's care.
Trash pickup to stay at once a week in New Orleans; fee to remain at $24 a month for now
NEW ORLEANS — Two new trash contractors are now preparing to take over garbage pickup in a large swath of New Orleans. IV Waste is already receiving new garbage trucks, gearing up for November 7. That’s when the company owned by businessman Sidney Torres takes over collections north of...
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: A faded advertisement on Canal is a reminder of A. Shwartz and Son's 'dry and fancy' goods store
On the side of a building in the 800 block of Canal Street are the markings “A. Shwartz and Son.” It looks like an advertisement, but I can’t make out too much else. What can you tell me about it?. Abraham Shwartz was born in Germany in...
WDSU
Shooting in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a man was shot in the Lake Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound at the intersection of Leon C Simon Drive and Press Drive. No other information is available at this time.
fox8live.com
New Orleans hurricane preparedness event aims to get residents ready before storm season peaks
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Summer storms and minor street flooding have been the biggest weather issues so far this August. But with the peak of hurricane season still coming, several groups on Saturday (Aug. 20) took the opportunity to help the community get prepared. The Pontchartrain Conservancy, along with NOLA...
WDSU
High rain chances with street flooding risk through the workweek
NEW ORLEANS — Grab your rain gear and keep it on hand… you’ll need it over the next several days. Today, there's a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms, and there is a localized street flooding risk where thunderstorms set up. Highs will range from 86 to 90 degrees. It could be breezy at times.
WDSU
Numerous storms pose a flood risk this week
A weak system in the atmosphere along with high humidity will enhance our risk for flooding as we head through the week. The same system that brought tremendous flooding to Dallas Sunday night, will slowly slide into our region over the next few days. This will 'supercharge' the atmosphere aiding in increasing our flood risk. Look for storms to be likely over the next two days which will also keep our high temperatures down as well. Highs are only forecast for the lower to mid 80s across New Orleans for Tuesday and Wednesday. A little drier atmospheric air begins to drop in by the end of the week that will deliver us back to a more typical late summer pattern with highs near 90 and a chance of daytime storms that could contain locally heavy rain. Stay dry, and by safe!
fox8live.com
Man crashes stolen truck into Covington police unit following pursuit
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Covington police say they arrested a man that sent them on a chase before eventually crashing into a police unit. On Saturday (Aug. 20) afternoon around 1:30, they tried to stop a Ford pick-up truck after it made an illegal U-turn. Officers say the driver, Jeremy...
WDSU
Business owners want development on failed Slidell casino site
SLIDELL, La. — The site of a failed casino project in St. Tammany Parish is giving some business owners fits. Overgrown grass is what it looks like near the Oak Harbor exit, near The Blind Tiger, a popular bar and restaurant. The Blind Tiger sits across the street from...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate homicide in Broadmoor
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Broadmoor. According to police, the homicide was reported in the 3600 block of General Taylor Street. Police say a man was declared dead at the scene.
NOPD Investigating Traffic Fatality in far New Orleans East
NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred during the early morning hours today at the intersection of Interstate 510 North and Interstate 10 West.
fox8live.com
Former Jeff. Parish teacher’s aide groomed, raped, threatened 12-year-old, attorney says
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A former teacher’s aide has been arrested and accused of raping a 12-year-old student, according to jail records and the victim’s attorney. Sophia Canales, 22, was arrested Saturday morning in Kenner. Canales previously worked at Stella Worley Middle School in Westwego. Education leaders...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman accused of going double the speed limit while two times over legal alcohol limit
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Jazzi Gregory, 23, of Larose, was arrested after a traffic stop was initiated on Louisiana Highway 309. The traffic stop was made by a Louisiana State Police trooper around 2 a.m. on Sunday, August 21. Gregory was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro when the...
Central City, French Quarter shootings within minutes, leaves two hospitalized
One shooting happened in Central City and the other in the French Quarter.
