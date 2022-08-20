ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, LA

New task force formed to improve state hurricane evacuation plans

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Contraflow Task Force met for the first time on Monday in New Orleans to brainstorm ways to improve the process. Contraflow is the reversal of all traffic lanes to help people who are evacuating natural disasters like hurricanes get up north. The process has not been used in the state since 2008.
High rain chances with street flooding risk through the workweek

NEW ORLEANS — Grab your rain gear and keep it on hand… you’ll need it over the next several days. Today, there's a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms, and there is a localized street flooding risk where thunderstorms set up. Highs will range from 86 to 90 degrees. It could be breezy at times.
Numerous storms pose a flood risk this week

A weak system in the atmosphere along with high humidity will enhance our risk for flooding as we head through the week. The same system that brought tremendous flooding to Dallas Sunday night, will slowly slide into our region over the next few days. This will 'supercharge' the atmosphere aiding in increasing our flood risk. Look for storms to be likely over the next two days which will also keep our high temperatures down as well. Highs are only forecast for the lower to mid 80s across New Orleans for Tuesday and Wednesday. A little drier atmospheric air begins to drop in by the end of the week that will deliver us back to a more typical late summer pattern with highs near 90 and a chance of daytime storms that could contain locally heavy rain. Stay dry, and by safe!
