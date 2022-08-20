Read full article on original website
Memphis Thug With 13 Prior Arrests Set Free After Stealing Car
A Memphis man with 13 prior arrests was captured by police Friday after he stole a car at the Getwell Gas Express. But to everyone’s surprise, the suspect was allowed to walk out of jail after he posted a $5,000 bail. Police say Orlandas Lynn and Pierre Williams are...
actionnews5.com
Man charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman near Bartlett, says police
SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old man was charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Bartlett on August 18. The victim told police, a man who appeared to have a gun, took her wallet and phone and forced her to drive to an ATM. That man was later identified as Marcus Williamson.
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Carjacker films himself in stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man they say carjacked a victim, then filmed himself in the stolen car. The robbery took place on July 29 at the Best Market gas station located at 3888 Macon Road. Police say...
localmemphis.com
Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store. According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort...
Four suspects wanted for multiple armed robberies in Memphis area, FBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Memphis Field Office hopes you can help identify the suspects responsible for multiple robberies in the Memphis area, including the robberies of seven Ace Cash Express locations. Just after 11:15 a.m. on January 11, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded...
Woman shot and killed near Medical District, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died Monday after gunfire rang out near Memphis’ Medical District in the late afternoon, according to Memphis Police. Memphis Police said the shooting happened in broad daylight, around 2 p.m., in the 600 block of Madison Avenue. When police arrived, they said they...
Teen with ‘extensive’ juvenile history arrested again for alleged carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager with a criminal past was arrested after allegedly carjacking a person. A 17-year-old has been with carjacking, vandalism and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony after allegedly stealing a car, according to a release. On Aug. 19, officers responded...
9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis
It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
MPD: Dozens of cars burglarized at Downtown Memphis Hotel
Dozens of cars were broken into at the Sheraton in downtown Memphis – the convention center’s official hotel. According to WREG, security was on-site when the break-ins occurred. “If the progressive, anti-cop Democrats who rule over Memphis don’t get a handle on crime, we’re going to start losing...
Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
Downtown shooting leaves man injured overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of S. Front Street around midnight. According to police, the shooting victim was found in the 850 block of S. Third...
Person hurt, woman detained in southeast Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was shot in a domestic violence incident Sunday afternoon. At approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Foster Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one person shot. The victim was taken to Regional One...
Bystander falls victim to bullet from nearby argument
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tashaivia Justice Fuller is behind bars after police said an argument spiraled out of control and ended with a bystander being shot in the back. Detectives said the attack happened outside the Economy Hotel in Parkway Village. This is the same hotel where a man was arrested a few days ago for […]
INTERSTATE BLOODBATH: I-240 Shooting Leaves 4 Wounded, 1 Dead in Memphis
An unknown number of gunmen opened fire on the occupants of a car traveling on Interstate 240 near Norris Road. The shooting happened just after midnight. Memphis Police say three people were injured and one person was killed. Two of the injured were transferred to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Man injured in South Memphis shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Officers responded to the 140 block of South Parkway West for a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, the man was dropped off by a private car and...
localmemphis.com
1 man dead after 4 separate shootings between Saturday and Sunday, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one victim has died after three separate shootings took place in the city of Memphis throughout Saturday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The first took place just after midnight on the area of I-240 and Norris Road, according to MPD. Four...
Shots fired at police after crash in Parkway Village, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, and another is wanted after allegedly firing shots at officers and others. Roderick Johnson, 23, is charged with criminal attempt first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun after he allegedly fired shots at police officers at the scene of an accident.
Police identify Memphis woman killed in head-on collision in Nashville
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a head-on collision Saturday night in Nashville. Kelona Hudson, of Memphis, was the front-seat passenger in a Hyundai Elantra when it was struck by a Nissan Juke, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Hudson and the driver...
MPD car struck by trolley over the weekend, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police Department (MPD) patrol car was hit over the weekend by a Trolley on Main Street. Officers responded at about 11:20 a.m. on Saturday to an accident at Court Avenue and Main Street involving an MPD patrol car. According to police, the patrol car...
