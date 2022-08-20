ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Comments / 1

 

actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Carjacker films himself in stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a man they say carjacked a victim, then filmed himself in the stolen car. The robbery took place on July 29 at the Best Market gas station located at 3888 Macon Road. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Teenager in custody for car theft on Lamar, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is now in custody for allegedly stealing a car Friday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said that the theft happened around 9 p.m. on Lamar Avenue near the I-240 interchange. The car was then spotted in the Raines Station area, police said. They said officers then tried to stop the car on Horn Lake Road when it hit a curb and sidewalk, then stopped. The driver then tried to run away, according to investigators.
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

9 Shot, 2 Killed Over Bloody Weekend in Memphis

It was yet another deadly weekend in Memphis. “It’s just another day in a city controlled by Democrats,” one outraged citizen wrote on Facebook. At least nine people were shot and two people were killed in violent attacks across the city. The deadliest involved an early Sunday morning...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

MPD: Dozens of cars burglarized at Downtown Memphis Hotel

Dozens of cars were broken into at the Sheraton in downtown Memphis – the convention center’s official hotel. According to WREG, security was on-site when the break-ins occurred. “If the progressive, anti-cop Democrats who rule over Memphis don’t get a handle on crime, we’re going to start losing...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim shot in foot when marijuana sale goes wrong

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Edward Shelton, 29, has been convicted of a 2018 crime after robbing a woman of money and a cell phone before shooting her in the foot, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The victim initially told officers she went to a house on Hunters Glen Cove in the Raleigh-Egypt area to sell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bystander falls victim to bullet from nearby argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tashaivia Justice Fuller is behind bars after police said an argument spiraled out of control and ended with a bystander being shot in the back. Detectives said the attack happened outside the Economy Hotel in Parkway Village. This is the same hotel where a man was arrested a few days ago for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
