William Regal Recalls Working With Bobby Eaton In WCW, What He Learned About Tag Team Wrestling From Him
On a recent edition of Gentleman Villain, William Regal discussed working with Bobby Eaton as part of the Blue Bloods in WCW, what he learned about tag team wrestling from Eaton, and much more. You can read his comments below. William Regal on working with Bobby Eaton as part of...
Titus O’Neil Believes Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Will Guide WWE Into Another Stratosphere
– While speaking to TMZ, WWE Superstar and Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil discussed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon taking charge in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement. O’Neil also praised Triple H as a “visionary” who has a “great mind” for the wrestling business.
Toxic Attraction Out Of WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament Due to Injury
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament has been changed again due to an injury to Gigi Dolan. WWE announced on Monday that Dolan has suffered an injury and as a result, Toxic Attraction is out of the tournament. Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Natalya & Sonya Deville on...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Is Living in God Mode, A&E Weekend Programming Notes
– Earlier today, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns noted via Twitter that he’s “living in GOD Mode.” He wrote, “A man living in #GODMode. #Smackdown #WWECastle” Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title next month against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. You can check out his tweet below:
New Impact Wrestling Action Figures Arriving Next Year
Impact Wrestling has announced that it will release new action figures next year, thanks to a deal with Chella Toys. The line will include Moose, Eddie Edwards, Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. You can see the designs below.
Stable Gets New Member at AEW Dark TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
– It looks like The Trustbusters have a new member in the form of a “Trust Butler” for the group. During this weekend’s AEW Dark TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, VSK made his debut at the tapings, appearing as a butler for The Trustbusters stable (h/t Fightful).
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
NJPW Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer At Events Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will finally be allowed to cheer at their events starting with shows in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The events, which will have a limited capacity, happen on September 5 and 6. Matches include. September 5:. * Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs....
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Have Confrontation After Smackdown Goes Off The Air (Clip)
After last night’s episode of Smackdown went off the air, Sami Zayn was left in the ring following the segment with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns. Prior to the end of the show, Zayn took a Claymore from McIntyre that was meant for Reigns. After the show ended, Kevin Owens came out to join him. Owens told Zayn that he’s “way too good” to be Roman Reigns’ “bitch” or anyone else’s. Things appeared to get heated, but Riddle came out and told them to hug, and they did. You can see clips of the segment below.
WWE News: Survivor Series Gets A New Logo, Kofi Kingston Comments On Viking Funeral, Sami Zayn Thanks Montreal
– WWE Survivor Series has a new logo, which you can see above. The color scheme highlights the annual battle between RAW and Smackdown. – Kofi Kingston commented on the Viking funeral held for the New Day by the Viking Raiders on last night’s Smackdown. – Sami Zayn thanked...
Major WWE Hall of Famer To Be Portrayed In Season 3 of Young Rock (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that NBC is currently looking to cast an actor to play Hulk Hogan in the third season of their series Young Rock. The character will be a recurring guest star. As noted, production on the third season begins next month in Memphis. According to the casting description, Hogan...
NJPW Rumble on 44th Street Ticket Presale Code Available
– As previously reported, NJPW is returning to New York on Friday, October 28 for Rumble on 44th Street. The event will be held at The Palladium in Times Square with wrestlers from the NJPW and Stardom rosters. The ticket presale for the event will begin on Monday, August 22 at Ticketmaster.com. Per NJPW, the ticket presale code for the event is RUMBLE.
Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage
How fun! My Mac decided to update about 1 minute before RAW automatically, so I had to cover the first ten minutes on my damned phone! Forgive the truncated report to start. It’s Monday…you know what that means. We are starting hot and heavy, with zero foreplay, as...
Johnny Gargano Makes Return On WWE Raw, Superkicks Theory
Johnny Gargano is back in WWE, making his appearance on tonight’s episode of Raw. The former NXT star appeared on tonight’s show and cut a promo, running down his accomplishments and talking about his reasons for returning after he exited WWE in December to get ready for the birth of his child.
Competitors Set For Four Way Women’s Tag Match On WWE SmackDown
We know know who will compete in the Second Chance Four-Way Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament match on this week’s WWE Smackdown. WWE has revealed that the previously-announced match, which was set after Toxic Attraction was pulled due to Gigi Dolan suffering an injury. The match on Smackdown...
Two Matches Set For NJPW Declaration of Power In October
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two matches for the upcoming NJPW Declaration of Power event on October 10. The event happens at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The lineup includes:. * IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tama Tonga. * Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH. October 10 will see NJPW...
Ric Flair Recalls Nearly Jumping From WCW To WWE In 1988, Eventually Joining WWE In 1991
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988, eventually joining WWE in 1991, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988: “Close enough that I lost...
Road Dogg Reportedly Returning To WWE As Live Events SVP
Road Dogg is making his return to WWE according to a new report, taking the position that Jeff Jarrett just vacated. PWInsider reports that Brian James is returning to the company and, in a subsequent report, have confirmed he will be the new Senior Vice President of Live Events. That is the position Jarrett held before he exited the company last week.
WWE News: Bayley Remembers NXT Match With AJ Lee, WWE Playlist Looks At Roman Reigns’ Returns, Latest Brandi on the Rocks Video
– In a post on Twitter, Bayley spoke about her match with AJ Lee in NXT back in 2013. She wrote: “Hey @TheAJMendez remember when we had love at first match?”. – The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at the various returns of Roman Reigns. – A new...
