Auburn freshman QB Holden Geriner ‘one of the best throwers’ Bryan Harsin has coached
Something caught Bryan Harsin’s attention during Auburn’s practice Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium. All the attention over the last couple of weeks has been on Auburn’s trio of transfer quarterbacks — T.J. Finley, who transferred from LSU last summer; Robby Ashford, the Oregon transfer who arrived in January; and Zach Calzada, the former Texas A&M starter. But it was the Tigers’ other quarterback who caught Harsin’s eye that morning.
Revisiting 5 of Auburn’s key fall camp position battles
Fall camp has officially wrapped for Auburn, with Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium the final one before the team shifts gears to game prep for its season opener against Mercer on Sept. 3. The Tigers had a team outing Sunday before an off-day Monday, when coaches will begin to...
WSFA
Jeremy Johnson finds stability after ‘up and downs’ in turbulent playing career
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It hasn’t been long since Jeremy Johnson began his coaching stint over at Montgomery Catholic. It’s been almost a month with the Knights as the running backs coach, and he is continuing to learn every day. “It’s a different environment for me, but it’s...
5 Auburn offensive linemen ink NIL deal with Hooters
Five Auburn offensive lineman have agreed to NIL deals with Hooters. Brandon Council, Keiondre Jones, Jalil Irvin, E.J. Harris and Cort Bradley all inked an agreement with the restaurant chain famous for its wings as part of an expansive NIL campaign by the company. The five Auburn players join offensive linemen from Miami, South Florida, Florida Atlantic, LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M as groups signed to deals by Hooters.
What we do and don’t know about Auburn’s 2022 team
Bryan Harsin is less than two weeks away from beginning his second season as the Auburn football coach. There are 12 days left before the Tigers kickoff the season on September 3rd at Jordan-Hare against Mercer. Auburn held a team-building activity on Sunday and took Monday off to complete fall...
The latest on Robby Ashford, Auburn’s other 9 transfers as season nears
Auburn’s season opener is less than two weeks away, and the fall camp portion of preseason practices will wrap up Sunday with a planned team activity for Bryan Harsin and his players. Following an off-day Monday, the Tigers will begin turning their attention to their first opponent, Mercer. Auburn...
riverregionsports.com
Alabama Christian moving football games to Faulkner's stadium
Alabama Christian Academy will open the 2022 football season this Friday night with a home game, but it won’t be played at home. The Eagles are moving all of their home games to Faulkner University’s Hilyer Stadium as part of an agreement between the two programs. “It’s been...
Watch Alabama’s Bryce Young in Dr Pepper’s ‘Fansville’ commercial: ‘It was a lot of fun’
It’s Season 5 of Dr Pepper’s “Fansville,” and chaos has struck the college football-crazy town. In a case of art imitating reality, fans lines are being re-drawn, teams are bolting to new conference, players to new schools. It’s anarchy. The fabric of Fansville appears to...
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage
Alabama held its second and final scrimmage of its fall camp Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Like the first, it was closed to the public and reporters. The next time the Tide takes that field will come in two weeks when it opens its season against Utah State. Nick Saban recapped...
Four Alabama players named Associated Press preseason All-America
Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson were among four Alabama players recognized Monday as preseason Associated Press first-team All-Americans. Safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were also named to the first team, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs (as an all-purpose player) and guard Emil Ekiyor were second-team picks.
Five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris scores touchdown in season debut
Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris helped his team to a 1-0 start on the season with a 31-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Harris had six tackles, one pass break-up, and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone to help Central-Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Friday. Check out his highlights in the videos above and below.
Prattville withstands Alabama WR commit Perry Thompson, Foley to claim win
Trailing 27-7 at halftime and struggling to get its nose out of the dirt, Foley found it had plenty of guts. Then in the final moments, the Lions discovered Prattville had just a little more. After Foley slashed the lead to 27-20 with 7:47 remaining on the third of Alabama...
Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams
Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
247Sports
Israel trip slam dunks expectations for Auburn big man
AUBURN, Alabama–Dylan Cardwell says Auburn’s exhibition basketball tour to Israel was a major success, both on and off the court. Prior to the trip 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior, whose religious faith is a driving force in his life, said he was excited about the opportunity to visit the Holy Land. After the trip he said the experience surpassed his own expectations.
Auburn Plainsman
Teaching restaurant and food hall opens in Auburn
This fall, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will house two new facilities that will serve the Auburn community while also acting as a teaching center for students enrolled in the university's hospitality program. On August 16, the culinary center opened 1856, a teaching restaurant intended to give...
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court
Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
AL.com
