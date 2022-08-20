ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Auburn freshman QB Holden Geriner ‘one of the best throwers’ Bryan Harsin has coached

Something caught Bryan Harsin’s attention during Auburn’s practice Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium. All the attention over the last couple of weeks has been on Auburn’s trio of transfer quarterbacks — T.J. Finley, who transferred from LSU last summer; Robby Ashford, the Oregon transfer who arrived in January; and Zach Calzada, the former Texas A&M starter. But it was the Tigers’ other quarterback who caught Harsin’s eye that morning.
AL.com

Revisiting 5 of Auburn’s key fall camp position battles

Fall camp has officially wrapped for Auburn, with Saturday’s practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium the final one before the team shifts gears to game prep for its season opener against Mercer on Sept. 3. The Tigers had a team outing Sunday before an off-day Monday, when coaches will begin to...
AL.com

5 Auburn offensive linemen ink NIL deal with Hooters

Five Auburn offensive lineman have agreed to NIL deals with Hooters. Brandon Council, Keiondre Jones, Jalil Irvin, E.J. Harris and Cort Bradley all inked an agreement with the restaurant chain famous for its wings as part of an expansive NIL campaign by the company. The five Auburn players join offensive linemen from Miami, South Florida, Florida Atlantic, LSU, Oklahoma, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M as groups signed to deals by Hooters.
AL.com

What we do and don’t know about Auburn’s 2022 team

Bryan Harsin is less than two weeks away from beginning his second season as the Auburn football coach. There are 12 days left before the Tigers kickoff the season on September 3rd at Jordan-Hare against Mercer. Auburn held a team-building activity on Sunday and took Monday off to complete fall...
riverregionsports.com

Alabama Christian moving football games to Faulkner's stadium

Alabama Christian Academy will open the 2022 football season this Friday night with a home game, but it won’t be played at home. The Eagles are moving all of their home games to Faulkner University’s Hilyer Stadium as part of an agreement between the two programs. “It’s been...
Eric Kiesau
AL.com

Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state

It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
AL.com

Nick Saban recaps Alabama’s second preseason scrimmage

Alabama held its second and final scrimmage of its fall camp Saturday inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. Like the first, it was closed to the public and reporters. The next time the Tide takes that field will come in two weeks when it opens its season against Utah State. Nick Saban recapped...
AL.com

Four Alabama players named Associated Press preseason All-America

Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson were among four Alabama players recognized Monday as preseason Associated Press first-team All-Americans. Safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were also named to the first team, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs (as an all-purpose player) and guard Emil Ekiyor were second-team picks.
247Sports

Five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris scores touchdown in season debut

Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris helped his team to a 1-0 start on the season with a 31-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Harris had six tackles, one pass break-up, and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone to help Central-Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Friday. Check out his highlights in the videos above and below.
AL.com

Defense powers Central-Phenix City past Hewitt-Trussville in battle of top-5 teams

Defense set the tone at Garrett-Harrison Stadium as Class 7A second-ranked Central-Phenix City opened the season with a 37-21 win over fourth-ranked Hewitt-Trussville. Central gained control early in the second half to build a 16-point lead, but the Huskies hung close and only trailed by eight points with five minutes to play before the Red Devils scored twice in 90 seconds to pull away.
247Sports

Israel trip slam dunks expectations for Auburn big man

AUBURN, Alabama–Dylan Cardwell says Auburn’s exhibition basketball tour to Israel was a major success, both on and off the court. Prior to the trip 6-foot-10, 255-pound junior, whose religious faith is a driving force in his life, said he was excited about the opportunity to visit the Holy Land. After the trip he said the experience surpassed his own expectations.
Auburn Plainsman

Teaching restaurant and food hall opens in Auburn

This fall, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will house two new facilities that will serve the Auburn community while also acting as a teaching center for students enrolled in the university's hospitality program. On August 16, the culinary center opened 1856, a teaching restaurant intended to give...
WTVM

Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News

Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court

Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
