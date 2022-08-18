Michael James Corcoran, age 41, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born on November 7, 1980, in Texarkana, Texas, to Chris and Karen Corcoran. Michael enjoyed many things; cooking (and he enjoyed the fruits of his labor), going on adventures by driving around town, watching sunsets, and spending time with his family. The two most important things in Michael’s life were the love he had for his daughter and the love he had for Jesus. If you asked Michael, he would tell you that those were his everything.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO