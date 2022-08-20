Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
CHI Health: Increase in illness expected as kids return to school, temps drop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Infectious disease experts with CHI Health say an increase in illness is expected as children return to school and temperatures drop. Many returning to school remain unvaccinated from major illnesses spreading rapidly among close quarters. “Infections are much less likely to go ugly in this...
klkntv.com
Grueling 22-hour march to Omaha raises $250,000 for veterans in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some gritty community members embarked on one of the most physically intense fundraisers Lincoln has to offer. the 50 Mile March kicked off at the steps of the capital building and will last 22 hours as they trek to Omaha. “There is a huge problem...
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
klkntv.com
‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
klkntv.com
Sixth annual Railyard Rims in Lincoln aims to raise $10,000 for YMCA
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of 20 businesses laced up their basketball shoes for the sixth annual Railyard Rims event. The event started Friday evening in the Haymarket with the Company Cup. The businesses competed for the “golden rim” and, of course, bragging rights. The event is...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will now serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused two overdoses, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Adante Mower, 38, was sentenced Friday for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. On Aug. 4, 2021, Mower...
klkntv.com
Teen bicyclist hospitalized after collision with Lincoln police cruiser in crosswalk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A marked Lincoln Police cruiser and a bicyclist collided in a crosswalk at the intersection of 48th and Adams on Sunday. As traffic and pedestrian lights changed, the officer and 15-year-old bicyclist pulled out into the road. According to the bicyclist, a family member had pressed the...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
klkntv.com
klkntv.com
District judge sides with city in lawsuit filed by former Lincoln Police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A judge has dismissed a former Lincoln Police officer’s case against the city, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman granted the City of Lincoln’s motion to dismiss the case filed by former Officer Erin Spilker, who served as a department spokeswoman.
klkntv.com
Steamroller takes to the streets to make art prints
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As history continues to move forward, so does the understanding of what art is. With empty streets and a capable steamroller driver, who are local artists on-site what was once construction work is now artwork. This type of art is referred to as steamroller printing,...
klkntv.com
Lincoln U-Stop lowers gas prices to $2.38 a gallon to highlight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity partnered with U-Stop on Monday morning to offer gas at a discount. The price of unleaded gas dropped to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Man shot in leg at north Lincoln gas station, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a north Lincoln gas station, police say. Officers arrived at the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11:00 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police...
klkntv.com
Another gorgeous day on Sunday
The upper-level disturbance that influenced our weather pattern in recent days has finally pushed east. Nebraska is now on the back side of this system, which has allowed a very comfortable pattern to take effect. Any fair weather cumulus clouds that develop on Saturday afternoon will fizzle out during the...
klkntv.com
Husker hoops redshirt freshman Quaran McPherson suffers season-ending injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker hoops redshirt freshman will have to sit the season out after suffering a season-ending injury. Guard Quaran McPherson was injured while training before returning to Nebraska for the fall semester. McPherson’s left knee injury will require him to have surgery in the coming...
klkntv.com
Cornhusker marching band exhibition 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hundreds of Husker fans packed one side of Memorial Stadium on Friday to watch this years Cornhusker marching band. For the last week, the band has been putting in 9 hours a day at band camp getting ready for the first performance. The assistant director of bands...
