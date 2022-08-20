ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

CHI Health: Increase in illness expected as kids return to school, temps drop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Infectious disease experts with CHI Health say an increase in illness is expected as children return to school and temperatures drop. Many returning to school remain unvaccinated from major illnesses spreading rapidly among close quarters. “Infections are much less likely to go ugly in this...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Sixth annual Railyard Rims in Lincoln aims to raise $10,000 for YMCA

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of 20 businesses laced up their basketball shoes for the sixth annual Railyard Rims event. The event started Friday evening in the Haymarket with the Company Cup. The businesses competed for the “golden rim” and, of course, bragging rights. The event is...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Steamroller takes to the streets to make art prints

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As history continues to move forward, so does the understanding of what art is. With empty streets and a capable steamroller driver, who are local artists on-site what was once construction work is now artwork. This type of art is referred to as steamroller printing,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Man shot in leg at north Lincoln gas station, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a north Lincoln gas station, police say. Officers arrived at the Casey’s near 27th and Superior Streets around 11:00 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Another gorgeous day on Sunday

The upper-level disturbance that influenced our weather pattern in recent days has finally pushed east. Nebraska is now on the back side of this system, which has allowed a very comfortable pattern to take effect. Any fair weather cumulus clouds that develop on Saturday afternoon will fizzle out during the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Husker hoops redshirt freshman Quaran McPherson suffers season-ending injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Husker hoops redshirt freshman will have to sit the season out after suffering a season-ending injury. Guard Quaran McPherson was injured while training before returning to Nebraska for the fall semester. McPherson’s left knee injury will require him to have surgery in the coming...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Cornhusker marching band exhibition 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hundreds of Husker fans packed one side of Memorial Stadium on Friday to watch this years Cornhusker marching band. For the last week, the band has been putting in 9 hours a day at band camp getting ready for the first performance. The assistant director of bands...
LINCOLN, NE

