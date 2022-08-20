Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 colours just leaked (and I'm not sure what Apple is thinking)
From specs to design, we've heard all sorts of rumours about the iPhone 14 – expected for release next month. If leaks are to be believed, we're in for better battery (surprise!), a better camera (surprise!) and, at last, the nixing of the controversial notch. And now we might know what colours are in store.
A 6-year Apple veteran is alleging the company threatened to fire her after she posted a TikTok video giving technical advice to someone who lost their iPhone
An Apple employee said in a TikTok that she works for a " company that likes to talk about fruit" and gave security advice — then her manager called.
8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about
The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CNET
Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone
Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
technewstoday.com
Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It
Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
iPhone fans go wild for mind-blowing hack to locate handset that’s switched off
TRACKING on the iPhone is great if your device is lost or stolen - but many people don't realise it still works even when switched off. A TikToker has gone viral after revealing her shocking iPhone retrieval which meant she was able to get her handset back from thieves. "You...
iPhone fixes one of its biggest problems – but some fans are furious
APPLE has brought back one of the iPhone's most beloved features – and some fans are not happy about it. According to reports, the latest version of the iOS operating system finally displays the battery percentage in the status bar. The indicator appeared in the bar at the top...
Android Authority
How to change the name of your iPhone
Just don't give it an embarrassing name — it has to face the other phones. If you only have one Apple device, what you call it more or less makes no difference. But if you have multiple Apple devices, giving each one a clear and unique name makes life easier when figuring out what device is what. In the same way that you should practice good cable management, you should also practice good device name management. Here is how to change the name of your iPhone. It only takes less than a minute.
The Verge
I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices
Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report
Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
Apple Insider
M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added theMacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program — but not versions with the M2 processor.
Apple admits major security risk for iPhones, iPad and iMacs
Apple has warned of a serious security risk for the company’s iPhones, iPad and iMacs that could allow attackers to take complete control of the devices.The tech company acknowledged the issue in new security reports and admitted that it was “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”Security experts say that users should update all affected Apple devices, according to the Associated Press.These include the iPhones6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey.The...
How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone
Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
PC Magazine
Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16
The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
Phone Arena
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
Much like Samsung and even Apple (if you also consider its Beats-branded products), Sony currently sells a variety of powerful, lightweight, and long-lasting true wireless earbuds suited for a number of different budgets. Naturally, the overall best option is also the costliest of the bunch (and not necessarily the newest),...
Business Insider
How to delete photos from iCloud in 3 ways to free up storage space
ICloud might not be a feature you think about very often, but its automatic backups of your most important data makes it an incredibly powerful tool. If enabled, every photo and video you take on your iPhone or iPad is automatically copied to iCloud. Consequently, you might sometimes need to delete some of those images to free up iCloud storage.
The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment
We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.
There's a major new security update for iOS and macOS, so update now
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5.1, iOS 15.6.1, and iPadOS 15.6.1 which addresses two zero-day vulnerabilities being actively exploited in the wild. One of the flaws, affecting all three forms of the software is an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the OS Kernel which can be abused to grant malicious applications highest privileges - in other words, an attacker could use it to fully take over a vulnerable endpoint (opens in new tab).
laptopmag.com
Apple September event date leaked: The countdown to iPhone 14 begins
The iPhone 14 is one of the most eagerly anticipated phone launches of the year. And as has been the case for essentially every iPhone announcement, and a new look seems to confirm our suspicions for Apple's September 2022 event. The ever-vigilant Apple observer, Mark Gurman, has revealed in a...
