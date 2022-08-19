ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Barry Adds Mad Men Alum, Jeopardy! Hosts Unite and More

By Dave Nemetz
 3 days ago
Barry ‘s upcoming fourth season just got more interesting: Veteran TV actor Patrick Fischler ( Mad Men , Once Upon a Time ) has joined the cast of HBO’s hitman comedy in a recurring role , our sister site Deadline reports.

Fischler will play the character of Lon Oneil, described only as “a man with a plan.” The actor is a familiar face to TV fans, having played comedian Jimmy Barrett on Mad Men and author Isaac Heller on Once Upon a Time , among dozens of other roles. His recent credits include Happy! , Impeachment: American Crime Story and The Right Stuff .

Barry ‘s Season 3 finale left Bill Hader’s title character at a low point, finally arrested and taken into custody after years of contract killing. ( Read our full recap here .) HBO renewed the Emmy-winning series for a fourth season in May.

Ready for more newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jeopardy! emcee Ken Jennings will join his fellow host Mayim Bialik on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat in the upcoming Season 3 premiere, TV Insider reports. Jennings will play himself, seated next to Bialik’s Kat on an international flight.

* Amy Ryan ( Only Murders in the Building , The Office ) has joined Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the cast of the Apple TV+ detective series Sugar, according to our sister site Variety .

* Netflix has handed a series order to The Decameron , a period drama from executive producer Jenji Kohan ( Orange Is the New Black , GLOW ) and created by Kathleen Jordan ( Teenage Bounty Hunters ). Set in the 14th century during the Black Death, the story centers on a handful of privileged nobles who avoid the plague by hiding out in a remote Italian villa.

* Somebody Feed Phil , the Netflix food and travel show hosted by Phil Rosenthal, will return for Season 6 on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

* Get a sneak peek at Season 4 of The CW’s Coroner , premiering Sunday, Oct. 2:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

