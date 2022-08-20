ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

5 Safari settings on your iPhone that you should change immediately

Privacy-conscious internet users might be doing whatever they can to reduce the amount of data tech companies collect about them. Complete user-tracking prevention is impossible, given the plethora of devices, websites, apps, and services we use online every day. But you can take steps to reduce the data you offer websites. With that in mind, iPhone users should ensure they enable certain Safari settings that can help improve privacy and reduce tracking.
BGR.com

8 iPhone tricks that Apple never told you about

The iPhone is an exceptional computer to have in your pocket. That’s how you should look at it. The phone features are a bonus, but the iPhone goes above and beyond being a phone. The more you use the handset, the more proficient you will become. And there’s no shortage of iPhone tips and tricks to learn about, considering that Apple keeps adding new iPhone features with every iOS release.
CNET

Apple's iOS 15.6 Update: Everything New on Your iPhone

Apple's iOS 15.6 is here and ready to be downloaded to your iPhone. Released on July 20, the follow-up to iOS 15.5 folds in bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for watching live sports in the TV app.
technewstoday.com

Why is My iPhone Ring Volume Too Low? 8 Ways to Fix It

Most of us rely on a ringtone for incoming calls and alerts. However, many users using iOS 15 or higher have experienced ring issues despite setting the full volume. However, it is possible that you have unheard the ringtone because it is set to a low volume by default. Or the phone volume automatically goes down due to software glitches. Nevertheless, you can fix such issue by simply rebooting the device or cleaning the iPhone’s Speaker.
The Verge

I am once again asking you to update your Apple devices

Well, here we are again: I’m writing an article to tell you that you should really update your iPhone, iPad, or Mac as soon as possible, because the latest software for them fixes some pretty nasty bugs. The security notes for iOS / iPadOS 15.6.1 and macOS 12.5.1 describe fixes for bugs in the OS’ kernel (basically the core that controls everything) and WebKit that could allow attackers to run malicious code on your device. The notes also warn that the bugs may have actively been exploited.
GeekyGadgets

Apple’s iOS 16 is finished according to report

Apple has apparently finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch next month, the software is currently in beta and the sixth beta of the software was released last week. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has now finished its iOS 16 software ahead of its launch with the iPhone 14 in September. You can see what Mark Gurman has to say below.
Apple Insider

M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air added to Apple Self Repair Program

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — After launching the Self Repair Program for iPhones earlier in 2022, Apple has now added theMacBook Air and MacBook Pro to the list of devices eligible for the program — but not versions with the M2 processor.
BGR.com

How to scan and sign documents on the iPhone

Despite the dominance of devices, paperwork is still a part of life, whether we like it or not. The iPhone is the only tool you need to scan documents and sign them quickly without requiring additional devices or assistance. These features might not be immediately clear to all iPhone users, but they’re built into the phone, waiting to be discovered.
PC Magazine

Make It Yours: How to Edit Your iPhone's Lock Screen in iOS 16

The iPhone’s Lock Screen has been rather bland for years. You can check the date, time, and your latest notifications, but not much else. With iOS 16, however, Apple adds a variety of options to tweak your Lock Screen so it can be more appealing, useful, and personal. The...
Android Authority

How to update your iPhone to the latest iOS version

It's not rocket science — but it's still important to remember. Apple has a very good track record of pushing out regular upgrades and security patches, more so than Android. They also like to encourage brave users to join the iOS Public Beta program to test new features, and this also requires upgrading your phone. So you need to know how to update iOS on your iPhone because it is absolutely essential.
Business Insider

How to delete photos from iCloud in 3 ways to free up storage space

ICloud might not be a feature you think about very often, but its automatic backups of your most important data makes it an incredibly powerful tool. If enabled, every photo and video you take on your iPhone or iPad is automatically copied to iCloud. Consequently, you might sometimes need to delete some of those images to free up iCloud storage.
inputmag.com

How to see your Wi-Fi network's password on iPhone with iOS 16

Remembering Wi-Fi passwords — especially ones that are long combinations of letters, numbers, and special characters — is hard. Lucky for you, that's all in the past. Apple has added a new feature in iOS 16 that lets you see the password to a Wi-Fi network that your iPhone is connected to.
9to5Mac

[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
GeekyGadgets

Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5.1

As well as new updates for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, Apple also released a new software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.5.1. The macOS Monterey 12.5.1 software updates fix a number of security issues in Apple’s macOS and you can see more details on this below.
komando.com

10 bad iPhone default settings you should change today

Your devices come preloaded with settings and apps that can slow things down. This is especially true with new PCs, which have many programs that start automatically as soon as you boot it up. Windows comes with many preloaded programs that you’ll never use. Are you faxing stuff from your...
