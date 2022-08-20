Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
The Emergence of Justin WatsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Anne Hall: Former respiratory therapist to face trial for death of patientLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Kansas City leaders look to Omaha for new strategies to curb gun violence
Kansas City leaders met Friday with their counterparts from Omaha, Nebraska, to learn new strategies for reducing gun violence.
Southern Poverty Law Center
Emails Show Omaha Police Planned Deal With Far Right-linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska plans to trade tens of thousands of dollars' worth of expired helmets and bulletproof gear for roughly $3,000 worth of firearm equipment in a deal with a local tactical shop that has hosted international far-right politicians and an anti-Muslim speaker. Hatewatch obtained emails surrounding the deal, which the city council tabled on July 18 amid public scrutiny, through a public information request. The emails shed light on OPD’s relationships with far-right business owners who have ties to law enforcement. Nebraska activists tell Hatewatch they fear the swap between OPD and 88 Tactical, a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, is evidence of police willingness to work with organizations that have ties to the far right.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
KETV.com
Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio
OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother hopes billboard raises awareness about danger of fentanyl
A Kansas City mother is sharing her grief in hopes of sparing other families her pain. Her 22-year-old son died from a fentanyl-laced pill nearly two years ago. On National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, she spoke with KMBC 9 about how she's making her message heard, a message she hopes will save lives.
KMBC.com
Suspicious package outside Overland Park Planned Parenthood
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas, now say a suspicious item outside a Planned Parenthood location Monday morning turned out to be a gas can. According to a statement from Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains, the facility's security team called police to report a suspicious package outside of the health center.
WOWT
License plate reading cams DOCO
Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
KMBC.com
Overland Park firefighters practice high-angle rescues at water tower
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Firefighters spent hours Monday at the water tower in downtown Overland Park, training on rescues in high places. The training is the culmination of 90 hours of classroom work. Twelve trainees lowered their boss down 10 stories on a rope and a board. "And after...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
KSNB Local4
Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
3 News Now
Iowa DOT announces new construction for those traveling to Council Bluffs
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — There are some new upcoming closures and detours to be aware of. In addition to the I-480 east-bound closure in Omaha from Aug. 23 until Sept. 23, there will be ongoing construction activities on the I-29/I-480/West Broadway System Interchange. This will lead to temporary...
WOWT
Warrant issued for Omaha double homicide suspect, allegedly tried to kill third person
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
KMBC.com
Blue Valley North Marching Mustangs perform on KMBC 9 News
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "banding together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Monday, Johnny flew over Blue Valley North High...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
KCTV 5
Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence
The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
1 man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
A shooting Friday killed one man in an east KCMO neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. near east 35th Street and Wayne Avenue.
KETV.com
'This never should have happened,': Doctor alleges pharmacy denied woman medication for miscarriage
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha doctor said a pharmacy denied a patient medication during the course of her miscarriage. The doctor said the pharmacist was in the wrong. Nebraska doctors said this is a common medication for women who have experienced a miscarriage, but not all fetal tissue has yet passed from their body.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
