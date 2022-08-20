ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Southern Poverty Law Center

Emails Show Omaha Police Planned Deal With Far Right-linked Gun Shop

The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska plans to trade tens of thousands of dollars' worth of expired helmets and bulletproof gear for roughly $3,000 worth of firearm equipment in a deal with a local tactical shop that has hosted international far-right politicians and an anti-Muslim speaker. Hatewatch obtained emails surrounding the deal, which the city council tabled on July 18 amid public scrutiny, through a public information request. The emails shed light on OPD’s relationships with far-right business owners who have ties to law enforcement. Nebraska activists tell Hatewatch they fear the swap between OPD and 88 Tactical, a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, is evidence of police willingness to work with organizations that have ties to the far right.
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested in Iowa standoff charged with Omaha killings

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha. Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in...
KETV.com

Smoke seen for miles as crews battle fire near 20th and Ohio

OMAHA, Neb. — Smoke could be seen for miles Monday afternoon as crews battled a fire near 20th and Ohio streets. The KETV NewsWatch 7 Skycam network captured the video above as smoke filled the skies north of downtown Omaha. Weather Now meteorologist Caitlin Harvey said air quality was...
KMBC.com

Suspicious package outside Overland Park Planned Parenthood

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park, Kansas, now say a suspicious item outside a Planned Parenthood location Monday morning turned out to be a gas can. According to a statement from Planned Parenthood of the Great Plains, the facility's security team called police to report a suspicious package outside of the health center.
WOWT

License plate reading cams DOCO

Cooling off quickly again tonight, but more summer heat is on the way this week. Omaha Police investigating online threats to Millard School. A juvenile has been arrested in connection to alleged threats against a school. Nebraska warrant issued for double homicide suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. A warrant has...
News Channel Nebraska

Warrant issued for Omaha man suspected in double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man arrested in Iowa is suspected of killing his grandmother and great-grandmother earlier this month. A warrant has been issued for him in Douglas County. Gage Walter, 27, is suspected by Omaha Police to have killed two of his family members on Aug. 13.
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
KSNB Local4

Nonprofit highlights needs in central Nebraska during Kool-Aid Days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kool-Aid Days is well known for supplying practically endless flavors of the beloved, Hastings-born soft drink, but the weekend long event also provides a time for people to check out the nonprofits in attendance. This weekend, one organization highlighted the need of having more foster care...
KMBC.com

Blue Valley North Marching Mustangs perform on KMBC 9 News

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "banding together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Monday, Johnny flew over Blue Valley North High...
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- One person has died following a shooting in Kansas City. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of 89th Street. Police say an adult male was shot and killed at the scene. Later on Sunday, an Amber Alert was...
