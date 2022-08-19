Read full article on original website
Sandra Robinson
2d ago
Herschel should ask Trump for some of the money donated for campaign funding. See how well that goes.
Washington Examiner
Stacey Abrams scores big with Georgia fundraising law created to help Gov. Brian Kemp
A leadership committee law, passed in part by the GOP-led Georgia legislature to give its party the upper hand in fundraising, is paying off big for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams. When Abrams ran for governor against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in 2018, she spent a record $27 million, outraising...
CBS 46
Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are just over two months away from the November midterm elections and two U.S. Senate nominees are on the same campaign trail. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) spoke to veterans in central Florida. He celebrated the passing of the PACT Act, which expanded healthcare to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: the following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
CBS 46
Openly gay Georgia lawmakers warn of potential rollback of marriage equality
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - LGBTQ rights are top of mind for some Georgia Democrats who worry that the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court could send decisions about same-sex marriage back to the states, as the court did with abortion. Three openly gay Georgia lawmakers held a news conference at the state...
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary
CLAYTON, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure. As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.
Changes announced to Georgia's absentee ballots ahead of the November 2022 election
ATLANTA — Monday is the first day Georgia voters can apply for an absentee ballot for the November election. Republicans in the legislature added restrictions that reduce the amount of time – and the number of locations – where voters can use absentee ballots. After Democrats Raphael...
WXIA 11 Alive
Applications open for absentee ballots in Georgia
Georgia is now accepting requests for absentee ballots. However, it's looking a little different this year including what's required and where you can drop them off.
Woman opening birth center in Augusta sues Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- A new freestanding birth center may soon be coming to Augusta, but something is standing in its way. The executive Director of Augusta Birth Center is suing the state of Georgia, challenging the state’s Certificate of Need regulations. It requires her to have a local hospital to agree to accept a transfer […]
Corporate Giants Oppose Georgia Voting Rollback
Coca-Cola and Home Depot are standing up against the Republican-led effort to roll back voting access in Georgia.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams payed a visit to Richmond Hill Saturday, holding a rally and a question and answer events with prospective voters. Those in attendance asked Abrams her stance on several local issues, including continuing gun violence and how to balance the expansion of...
Political Rewind: Abrams on Fulton probe; Mexicans trafficked to Georgia; CFP returns to ATL
Candidates for governor Stacey Abrams (left) and Gov. Brian Kemp separately address educators in June 2022 at the Georgia School Boards Association conference in Savannah. The two released different plans for a state surplus.
fox5atlanta.com
'I was wrong': Stacey Abrams says she once opposed abortion
ATLANTA - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told the New York Times she once opposed abortion. In an article published Saturday morning, Abrams said she once criticized a friend who considered having an abortion, but now says she was "wrong." "I've worked hard to make myself right," Abrams told the...
Governor, first lady call on Georgians to help families in need
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp, First Lady Marty Kemp, Department of Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce, and Promise686 CEO Andy Cook are calling on Georgia residents to mobilize and engage in an online platform where generous Georgians can financially support or volunteer their time to meet the needs of vulnerable children. These children, and the families caring for them, face tangible needs such as clothing, cribs, diapers, car seats, laundry assistance and similar requests.
Applications open for absentee ballots before midterm elections | What to know
ATLANTA — As election season has officially arrived, the countdown to the midterms has begun. Starting Monday, voters can now request absentee ballots in Georgia through the Secretary of State's website as long as you are registered to vote in the state. Residents do not need an excuse to...
Election staff abruptly quits, upending rural Texas county
FREDERICKSBURG , Texas (AP) — Part of why Terry Hamilton says he abruptly left his job running elections deep in Texas wine country is by now a familiar story in America: He became fed up with the harassment that followed the 2020 election. But this was no ordinary exit.
Emory Wheel
Republicans will cost Atlanta much more than Music Midtown
This year, the sweltering, stressful fall semester will not be remedied by two days of drinking overpriced beer and dancing to one-hit wonders in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. That’s right — Live Nation canceled Music Midtown. “It’s the gun nuts,” my friend said in a text that arrived...
Kemp will hand out up to $1.2B in cash to poorer Georgians
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians. More than 3 million people who were benefitting from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance as of July 31 will get the money. A Kemp spokesperson said […]
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: Air-Conditioning is Not a Luxury in Many Georgia Prisons
To keep our cool in this record hot summer, most of us are probably choosing to spend more time in air-conditioned spaces. But many people in Georgia prisons don’t have that option. Meanwhile, the federal Department of Justice is still investigating Georgia prisons, trying to get to the root of persistent violence there. As GPB’s Grant Blankenship explains, they might take a look at the heat.
Georgia 4th-grader grows 109 pound watermelon
Madelynn Murphy, a fourth-grade 4-H’er from Appling County, earned a sweet victory in the 2022 Georgia 4-H Watermelon Growing Contest with a girthy melon weighing in at 109.5 pounds. The conclusion of the contest was held on National Watermelon Day, August 3. The contest, which offers students the opportunity...
Atlanta Daily World
Fani Willis Takes Aim At Gov. Brian Kemp After He Opposes Trump’s Election Investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did not hold back after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed her election probe against Donald Trump was politically motivated. Willis subpoenaed Kemp to testify in front of a grand jury due to his connection to the investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Trump made a phone call to Kemp in December 2020 seeking help to overturn Georgia’s election.
Comments / 24