Premier League

SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
ClutchPoints

Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash

Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Projected starting lineups

Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a huge clash in world football but this one is even bigger as both are yet to win in the Premier League. The two heavyweights have struggled early on with United losing both of their games and Erik ten Hag already under serious pressure after the shocking nature of their 4-0 defeat at Brentford last time out.
SB Nation

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
CBS Sports

Sampdoria vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 22, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

Last season, Sampdoria saw the fifth-most shots on target from opponents and gave up the seventh-most goals in Italian Serie A. The Blucerchiati finished just six points outside of the relegation zone and will try to make a statement on Monday against Juventus in its second league match of the season on Paramount+. Juventus opened its season with a tidy 3-0 win against Sassuolo and has won its last seven matches against Sampdoria. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
BBC

Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return

Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more

Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
BBC

We know what cup run means - Coady

Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
CBS Sports

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona live stream: La Liga match prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds

Barcelona play their second La Liga match of the season on Sunday when they go to Real Sociedad on Matchday 2. Xavi's Barça, featuring a plethora of new signings, were underwhelming in their opener and were forced to settle to a scoreless draw at home against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. That was a match where Barça had 21 shots and six on frame yet could not break down a club they've had their fair trouble with. Against Real Sociedad, they'll hope the attack can come to life.
