Read full article on original website
Related
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Manchester United set to make shocking Cristiano Ronaldo move for Liverpool clash
Manchester United are desperate to pick up at least one point on Monday against Liverpool. Both clubs are off to dreadful starts to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, having failed to win a single game through their first two matches. With Manchester United in complete disarray, new manager Erik Ten Hag is set to make a stunning lineup change for Monday’s tilt against Liverpool. According to Sky Sports, via The United Stand, Cristiano Ronaldo will shockingly be benched for the crucial game vs. Liverpool, with outcast Anthony Martial set to return to the starting XI.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Liverpool: Projected starting lineups
Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a huge clash in world football but this one is even bigger as both are yet to win in the Premier League. The two heavyweights have struggled early on with United losing both of their games and Erik ten Hag already under serious pressure after the shocking nature of their 4-0 defeat at Brentford last time out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
SkySports
Antony: Man Utd likely to submit improved offer to Ajax for Brazilian winger
Manchester United are likely to go in with an improved offer to sign Ajax winger Antony but the Dutch team's manager has taken a swipe at United's lack of Champions League football. United are thought to be encouraged that Antony's omission from the Ajax squad for Sunday's 1-0 win over...
Report: Newcastle United Want Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City have an interest in Lucas Paqueta, and would likely make a move for the player if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona this summer. The Blue's however, may face competition from Newcastle United, who still have a heavy interest in the Brazilian midfielder.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Liverpool, live! Score, updates, videos, analysis
Manchester United vs Liverpool is one of the biggest games in the world and even though it is early in the season, there is so much pressure on both of these teams. What an occasion this should be at Old Trafford. After losing their opening two games of the Premier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Do Everton stick or twist on £50m-rated youngster?
It is Everton's £50m question. Take the money for Anthony Gordon and reinvest or put their faith in a prodigious homegrown talent who has become a favourite of the Goodison Park faithful?. The Toffees have seen this one before. Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley both came through the club's...
Man Utd fans protest in march to Old Trafford before Liverpool clash
Manchester United fans protested the Glazer family's ownership of the club before their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Monday.
CBS Sports
Sampdoria vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: August 22, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions
Last season, Sampdoria saw the fifth-most shots on target from opponents and gave up the seventh-most goals in Italian Serie A. The Blucerchiati finished just six points outside of the relegation zone and will try to make a statement on Monday against Juventus in its second league match of the season on Paramount+. Juventus opened its season with a tidy 3-0 win against Sassuolo and has won its last seven matches against Sampdoria. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
UEFA・
Zaha scores 2, Palace beats Villa 3-1 for 1st EPL win
LONDON (AP) — Wilfried Zaha underlined his importance to Crystal Palace with two more goals as his team picked up a first Premier League win of the season by fighting back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday. The forward, who scored for Palace in a 1-1 draw at...
Chelsea "Clearly The Better Team" During 3-0 Loss To Leeds United, Says Thomas Tuchel
It is hard to back up Tuchel's claim using statistics.
Manchester United v Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Old Trafford Stadium
Manchester United will host their bitter rivals, Liverpool, at Old Trafford in their Premier League fixture on Monday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
BBC
Angharad James: Wales boss Gemma Grainger pleased with midfielder's WSL return
Wales boss Gemma Grainger has welcomed the "happiness" of midfielder Angharad James on returning to the UK after her short spell in America's NWSL. The 28-year-old signed a two-year deal at Tottenham in July after mutually ending her contract with Orlando Pride. James could reach 100 international caps after playing...
Manchester United Leapfrog Liverpool In EPL Table After Erik Ten Hag Claims First Win
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored either side of half-time to inspire United to a deserved 2-1 victory.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Keep an eye on Arsenal midfield target, Chelsea not keen on Man Utd deal, and more
Enjoy my exclusive transfer news round-up, featuring today’s big stories from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, and more…. Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder: “Yes, my feeling is positive on Antony deal. I understand Antony, but… here you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football…”
BBC
We know what cup run means - Coady
Conor Coady says he is loving life at Everton and that performances are on the "right track" after the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Coady thinks the Toffees deserved more than a point and now has his sights set on a first win when Everton face Fleetwood on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona live stream: La Liga match prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, odds
Barcelona play their second La Liga match of the season on Sunday when they go to Real Sociedad on Matchday 2. Xavi's Barça, featuring a plethora of new signings, were underwhelming in their opener and were forced to settle to a scoreless draw at home against Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou. That was a match where Barça had 21 shots and six on frame yet could not break down a club they've had their fair trouble with. Against Real Sociedad, they'll hope the attack can come to life.
UEFA・
Report: Team News Liverpool Fans Didn't Want To Hear For Match Against Manchester United
Liverpool fans wait in anticipation for the huge clash against Manchester United tonight, but reports give an update on team news they will not like.
Comments / 0