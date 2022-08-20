Effective: 2022-08-22 09:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bonneville and central Bingham Counties through 645 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Rose, or 13 miles north of Blackfoot, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Bonneville and central Bingham Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 HOURS AGO