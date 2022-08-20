Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 09:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Upper Snake River Plain A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Bonneville and central Bingham Counties through 645 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Rose, or 13 miles north of Blackfoot, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Bonneville and central Bingham Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-22 09:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range Developing thunderstorm south of Montpelier heading for North Bear on Bear Lake through 615 PM MDT At 534 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a developing thunderstorm 8 miles south of Montpelier, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects as well as create hazardous boating or recreating conditions on Bear Lake. Locations impacted include Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington and Pegram. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
