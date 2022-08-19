ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear cubs rescued from Inland Empire after their mothers were killed

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) — A trio of bear cubs found orphaned in the Inland Empire received a clean bill of health on Friday and are being housed at the Ramona Wildlife Center until they can be released back into the wild.

The bears arrived separately at the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center a month ago after California Department of Fish and Wildlife workers rescued them. The center specializes in caring for native apex predators and birds of prey.

Two of the cubs are 6-month-old siblings — a brother and sister. Officials found them in the Valley of the Falls in the San Bernardino Mountains after their mother was killed by a civilian as she tried to break into a cabin. The third cub is unrelated to the others, but her mother died when a car struck her near Lake Arrowhead. She arrived a few days after the siblings.

The cubs were kept apart for 48 hours before they were placed together in an appropriate enclosure with access to an outdoor area.

"The single female cub, who is actually much bigger than the two siblings, was rather shy and quiet in the beginning," Dr. Jon Enyart, Senior Director of Project Wildlife, aIS. "It took some time for the brother and sister to invite her into their family. But now they do everything together."

Earlier this month, all three bears underwent their first physical exams. Veterinarians found them all in excellent health and microchipped the trio before relocating them to a full outside enclosure for the first time, a significant step in the cubs' preparation for returning to the wild.

"It is so important that these bears do not get comfortable around humans and associate us people with food," Andy Blue, campus director of the center, said in a statement. "For their own safety and the safety of the public, we want them to avoid humans at all cost and learn how to forage and hunt so that they can survive on their own in the wild.

