Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion selfie’ is an international laughingstock
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized on social media for a selfie he posted announcing expansion of the company's Horizon Worlds metaverse platform. When Meta launched its metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain this week, it got plenty of buzz—but probably not the sort the social media giant was hoping to receive. Instead of discussing Meta’s new platform, most people chattered about the artificial-looking metaverse selfie CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.
The internet hated Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘$10 billion’ metaverse selfie, so he made another one
Mark Zuckerberg posted a new and improved metaverse selfie this weekend after he was widely criticized on social media for a digital selfie he took last week to promote the launch of his metaverse platform Horizon Worlds in France and Spain. Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg attracted a flurry...
This TikTok News Is Disturbing -- But Its Not New
TikTok has made explosive changes to the social media landscape since its debut in 2016. The short-form video-sharing social phenomenon has forced the evolution of mega internet platforms like Alphabet's (GOOG) YouTube and Meta (META) platforms apps Facebook and Instagram, who created Reels to compete with TikTok videos. Never an...
Mark Zuckerberg responds to metaverse mockery with new selfie
Last week was a glorious time to be online for one specific reason. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a selfie from Horizon Worlds, Meta’s worldbuilding virtual reality game, to celebrate its launch in France and Spain, and promptly got dragged to hell and back over the fact that it looked, well, terrible.
The ‘crying CEO’ sacked two people then posted a weeping selfie on LinkedIn. No wonder the backlash was swift
Braden Wallake had a difficult choice to make. The 32-year-old CEO of HyperSocial, a marketing agency, had just sacked two of his 17 employees and needed to choose between quietly helping the newly unemployed pair move on with their lives and turning their misfortune into self-aggrandising online content. You guessed...
Study confirms the obvious: youth have abandoned Facebook
Young people are way more likely to be on Youtube these days. Deposit photosTeen usage of the social media platform has more than halved in less than a decade.
Snapchat, Facebook And TikTok Are Being Sued: Here's Why It's Different This Time
Three popular social media networks are being sued over claims of creating mental health problems. Here are the key details. What Happened: Lawsuits have been filed by the Social Media Victims Law Center against Snap Inc SNAP owned Snapchat, Meta Platforms Inc META owned Facebook and TikTok, owned by ByteDance.
You can now cross-post Instagram Reels to Facebook
Instagram likes Reels. It likes them so much that it turns all your videos into them, and now it lets you cross-post them to Facebook too. From now on, if you use both social media apps, you can post your Reels directly to both of them. Along with cross-posting between...
Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate banned from Instagram and Facebook
Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has been banned from Facebook and Instagram, Meta confirmed to CBS News on Friday. Tate, 35, was taken off both platforms because he was violating Meta's policies on dangerous organizations and individuals, according to Meta. The former professional kickboxer had 4.7 million followers on Instagram prior to the ban, according to the BBC.
Andrew Tate has been kicked off of Facebook and Instagram
Shortly after Twitted booted him off, Meta has removed Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating their content policies. Andrew Tate has been removed from Facebook and Instagram. The former kickboxer has been accruing intense backlash for his misogynistic views, including claiming that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted. Tate’s removal from Instagram and Facebook comes shortly after he was banned from Twitter.
All the YouTube Shorts you repost to TikTok will now tell on you
YouTube knows you’re resharing videos you made on YouTube Shorts — and the company wants to be credited. In a post about new features shared yesterday, a YouTube representative said that the company would start adding watermarks to Shorts videos when a creator downloads them. Some creators will make shortform videos in one app, download their video, and repost the same clip to other platforms. In the post, YouTube is clear about why it’s adding watermarks.
TikTok creators can now share Stories on Facebook, Instagram
TikTok is releasing a new feature that allows creators to share TikTok Stories to Facebook, Instagram, and other rival social networks. TikTok Stories shared this way will also appear as stories on Facebook, Instagram, and other social networks where they are shareable. This is coming even as Facebook is prioritizing...
Meta and TikTok bans influencer Andrew Tate — who's known for misogynistic comments — from Facebook and Instagram
Meta and TikTok spokespeople told Insider that Tate was banned for violating the platforms' policies.
How to take a break from Facebook
You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook
Instagram and Facebook suspended Children's Health Defense from its platforms this week after the anti-vaccine group led by Robert Kennedy Jr. repeatedly violated rules prohibiting misinformation about COVID-19.A non-profit, Children's Health Defense is one of the most influential anti-vaccine organizations active on social media, where it has spread misleading claims about vaccines and other public health measures designed to control the pandemic.In a statement, Kennedy compared Facebook's actions to government censorship, even though Facebook is a private company that can set and enforce its own rules about misinformation.“Facebook is acting here as a surrogate for the federal government’s crusade to...
‘It’s a modern-day Facebook’ – how BeReal became Gen Z’s favourite app
“Instagram, please stop trying to be TikTok.” App users including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared this plea last month when Instagram trialled changes that flooded users’ feeds with short-form videos called “reels” and content uploaded by strangers. They were reacting to Instagram’s attempt to wrest Gen Z eyeballs away from TikTok by mimicking some of the app’s signature features.
AFAF: He Refuses To Post Me On His Social Media!
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChcEhoQtqo_/ It’s an age old debate! Today’s Asking For A Friend comes in the form of an anonymous DM that reads: My man claims were exclusive but refuses to show me any love or acknowledge me on IG and Facebook. I know you shouldn’t base your relationship around social media but I still feel a way! Whenever […]
Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on “It Pays to Be You,”...
Stop using BeReal like Instagram
Some of you are using BeReal exactly the way it was intended to be used. For that, I applaud you. But some of you are using it in a very, very wrong way. You people know exactly who you are. For those unfamiliar, BeReal is a social network that’s an...
Andrew Tate Banned From Instagram and Facebook for Misogynistic Content
Social media influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate, who has amassed a large following online, has been banned from Facebook and Instagram. Meta, the company behind both of the social media platforms confirmed that Tate had been banned on Friday as a result of his content, per Rolling Stone and Forbes. Tate has been labeled a “violent misogynist” by some of his most vocal critics, but he has continued to grow a following on various social media platforms including TikTok by pandering to impressionable young men with sexist content.
