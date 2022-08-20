ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Young has a change of heart; won’t play for Penny and the Tigers

By Mike Ceide
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEfnk_0hO8FAPa00

MEMPHIS – Less than a week after committing to Penny Hardaway and the Tigers, former SMU big man Jahmar Young Junior has reversed course and will not play for the U of M.

Young announcing his change of plans on twitter Friday, citing personal reasons.

The 6’9” Young was expected to provide depth at the center position despite averaging just two points and two rebounds a game last year, in just seven minutes for the Mustangs.

Young’s decision does open up a second scholarship for Hardaway.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Could Kevin Durant team up with the Memphis Grizzlies?

How good would it look to see Kevin Durant in the Beale Street Blue? According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Grizzlies have become the latest team to show interest in acquiring the two-time NBA Finals MVP. Durant has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade and has four years left on his contract.  […]
MEMPHIS, TN
theunderdogtribune.com

2022 Mississippi State football predictions: ESPN FPI favors Bulldogs over Memphis Tigers

As Mike Leach and his Mississippi State football team get set for the 2022 season, they’re getting ready to take on one foe that provided the Bulldogs with an incredibly infuriating and controversial road loss in 2021. The Bulldogs will start the season by hosting the Memphis Tigers and this is a great opportunity to overcome the insanity that was the disastrous 2021 road loss to Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Memphis, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
College Basketball
WREG

Hardaway and Tigers recruiting former Florida Gator Keyontae Johnson

MEMPHIS – It was less than a week ago when Tigers basketball coach Penny Hardaway said he was open to adding one, maybe two more players to his roster. Wednesday, Hardaway and the Tigers made the final four for former Florida Gator standout Keyontae Johnson. Johnson was one of the top players in the SEC […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penny Hardaway
WREG

Young Dolph to be inducted in MSCS Alumni Hall of Fame

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be inducted into the Memphis-Shelby County Alumni Hall of Fame this year, MSCS announced. The school district said Dolph, who was a Hamilton High School alum, will be one of four people inducted into the hall of fame on August 26 along with President of Tennessee State University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Smu#The U Of M Young#Nexstar Media Inc
Houston Chronicle

The TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black south Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's rare for a Black community to notch a win against a large industrial polluter, but that's what happened on this city's south side. Residents stood up to a proposal by two oil and gas industry giants to build a pipeline under their homes and forced them to back down. When the news broke last year in July, the rejoicing began.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Live At 9: Mid-South Attorney Discusses Next Steps in Memphis Starbucks Case

A federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven employees at the Poplar Plaza store here in Memphis last week. The group was fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. Starbucks says they are planning to appeal the decision. To find out what that means for the workers and Starbucks Live at 9 spoke with labor and employment attorney Alan Crone.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
actionnews5.com

First Alert to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will push into the Mid-South today with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms are possible today mainly along and south of I-40 this afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and winds and small hail are the main...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

'Good riddance' | Crosstown Concourse celebrates the end of summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crosstown Concourse held a celebration in honor of the end of summer on Saturday. Children played with different water toys and lots of bubbles. The splashdown event also included a water slide, sprinklers, spin-art machines and a D.J. President of Crosstown Concourse Todd Richardson said the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot to death on Madison Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after police said she was shot in the 600 block of Madison Avenue Monday afternoon, police say. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound in the back. She later died after being taken to the hospital. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Man Up placing over 100 Black male teachers in Memphis classrooms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walk into most classrooms in Memphis and you’ll see a pattern. “It’s something powerful about having a 12 to a 13-year experience in a space where they’re teaching and talking about everybody belonging and I can go through that whole system and not realize I was really absent,” said Dr. Patrick Washington, the principal of Promise Academy Spring Hill.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy