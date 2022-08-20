JCKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. JSO said around 2 p.m. a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall weighing 190 pounds attempted to rob a bank located on South Laura Street. Lt. Chuck Ford said in a briefing that the suspect demanded money from the teller and told the woman that he had an explosive device.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO