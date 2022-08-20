Read full article on original website
JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
News4Jax.com
Suspect tries to rob downtown bank with suspicious device; bomb squad called
JCKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. JSO said around 2 p.m. a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall weighing 190 pounds attempted to rob a bank located on South Laura Street. Lt. Chuck Ford said in a briefing that the suspect demanded money from the teller and told the woman that he had an explosive device.
Shooting: One dead inside home on Jacksonville's Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead Monday morning after a shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Cayenne said. Around 1:30 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street, according to Sgt. Cayenne. When deputies and Jacksonville Fire and...
First Coast News
JSO looking for suspect after attempted bank robbery in Downtown Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Everyone is safe after an attempted bank robbery at a VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to 76 South Laura Street in reference to an attempted bank robbery. This is also the same address as...
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Beach home caught fire, lightning suspected
ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A house fire on Fiddlers Lane may have been sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spent 30 to 40 minutes bringing it under control. JFRD says no one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.
Police looking for suspect who attempted to rob financial institution in downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday. Police said the incident happened at 76 Laura Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. A man in his 30s attempted to rob a financial institution just before 2 p.m. He...
southgatv.com
Echols Uber carjacking arrest
STATENVILLE, GA- Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson says Saturday night at approximately 8:20pm, a concerned citizen called 911 to report two suspicious people in the middle of Highway 94 in the area of Will Rewis Road. The caller stated the people had the road blocked and began hitting their vehicle...
Attacker beats woman with baseball bat, shoots two others
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to a hospital Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found a teenage boy and a woman in her 30′s that had walked into the hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. >>> STREAM...
nypressnews.com
Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids
A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
Mail carrier in critical condition after being attacked by 5 dogs in Interlachen, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A postal worker is in critical condition after deputies say she was attacked by dogs in an Interlachen neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The woman, 61, was attacked by five dogs in the Interlachen Lake Estates neighborhood after her delivery truck broke down, according to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigating two separate Jacksonville shootings that resulted in life threatening injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened early Saturday morning. Reports state that shortly after 3 a.m. a male in his early 20′s drove himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The male is currently in surgery with life threatening injuries.
First Coast News
Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
JSO: 1 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries after crash on San Pablo Road
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a driver crashed into a tree at high speed on San Pablo Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Two men in their...
News4Jax.com
Crash blocks multiple lanes on Buckman Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three lanes on the Buckman Bridge were blocked Sunday evening following a crash. The crash happened around 5 p.m. and blocked lanes on southbound Interstate 295. According to JFRD, there were multiple injuries related to the crash. No other details were immediately available.
Wrong way driver carjacks a FedEx truck and falls into river
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol stated that om Friday night, just before 7 p.m. a wrong way driver, in a white Range Rover, entered Interstate 95 northbound going in a southbound direction. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. As the vehicle was near Emerson Street the...
News4Jax.com
‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
School bus accident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
Traffic accident on Buckman Bridge with multiple injuries, southbound traffic blocked
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two southbound lanes of 1-295 at the Buckman Bridge are closed due to a traffic accident with multiple injuries. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are working right now to clear the scene. Action News Jax is working to learn...
One person dead after roadway shooting in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person dead after a shooting on the 2900 block of Justina Rd. At around 12:45 pm, JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 2900 block of Justina Rd. in reference to a person shot. On arrival, officers located an...
