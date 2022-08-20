ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspect tries to rob downtown bank with suspicious device; bomb squad called

JCKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. JSO said around 2 p.m. a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall weighing 190 pounds attempted to rob a bank located on South Laura Street. Lt. Chuck Ford said in a briefing that the suspect demanded money from the teller and told the woman that he had an explosive device.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Shooting: One dead inside home on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An unidentified man is dead Monday morning after a shooting on the Westside, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Cayenne said. Around 1:30 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on the 3500 block of Kingston Street, according to Sgt. Cayenne. When deputies and Jacksonville Fire and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Atlantic Beach home caught fire, lightning suspected

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. – A house fire on Fiddlers Lane may have been sparked by a lightning strike Monday afternoon. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spent 30 to 40 minutes bringing it under control. JFRD says no one was hurt, but there is significant damage to the home.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
southgatv.com

Echols Uber carjacking arrest

STATENVILLE, GA- Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson says Saturday night at approximately 8:20pm, a concerned citizen called 911 to report two suspicious people in the middle of Highway 94 in the area of Will Rewis Road. The caller stated the people had the road blocked and began hitting their vehicle...
ECHOLS COUNTY, GA
nypressnews.com

Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids

A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Fatal shooting after Jacksonville man walks in front of a car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver shot a man in the street after he walked in front of his car in the 2900 block of Justina Road Sunday afternoon, police said. The man cut the car off, causing it to stop, and a "verbal exchange" began between him and the driver, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Crash blocks multiple lanes on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least three lanes on the Buckman Bridge were blocked Sunday evening following a crash. The crash happened around 5 p.m. and blocked lanes on southbound Interstate 295. According to JFRD, there were multiple injuries related to the crash. No other details were immediately available.
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

School bus accident in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 8:30 a.m. there was an accident involving a school bus in Arlington at Townsend Blvd and Fort Caroline Road. No students were on the bus, according to a Duval County Public Schools spokesperson. They believe the bus services Landmark Middle School. One person was taken...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

