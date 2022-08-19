Read full article on original website
kmvt
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
KIVI-TV
Twin Falls School District struggles to find teachers, some educators might start with an associates degree
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Hiring shortages have affected most of the U.S. and the lack of teachers is leaving an impact on the Magic Valley. The Twin Falls School District (TFSD) is currently 10 under the number of educators it needs, an issue displaced across the districts 16 schools. At the end of last school year, TFSD was looking to replace over 60 teachers before the start of the 2022-2023 school years.
kmvt
Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
kmvt
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge. Twin Falls...
kmvt
Joe Mama’s Car show putting Jerome on the map for car enthusiasts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a car lover’s paradise yesterday and today in Jerome for the 24th annual Joe Mama’s Car Show. The event is one of the largest gatherings of the year in Jerome, featuring cars from anywhere bwtween the Magic Valley and California.
KIVI-TV
Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop
JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
Fatality crash near American Falls
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:19 a.m. on Monday on eastbound I86 at milepost 46, east of American Falls. The post Fatality crash near American Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
2 sentenced to federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills
BOISE – Two men were sentenced to federal prison in separate drug distribution cases last week, announced Josh Hurwit, the United States Attorney for the District of Idaho. Danny Eugene Smith, 28, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 121 months in federal prison for distributing fentanyl pills in the Magic Valley. Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also ordered Smith to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
Twin Falls Schools: Counseling Available for Students, Family and Staff
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls School District is offering counseling services to students, family, and staff as school gets underway this week. Following the recent death of a student the school district says a variety of services and resources are available to students and family members to help cope with any challenges they have. District Spokesperson Eva Craner says students can reach out to their school counselors who don't just help with academic planning, "they are also there for support and to help families plug into community based resources like clinical mental health councilors and therapists." Craner says the district also has a limited number of therapeutic councilors available to students on an appointment basis so the student doesn't have to leave the school setting to get help. A program launched in the fall of 2021, Student and Family Assistance Program, helps connect students and their families with free counseling serves, "This is similar to what someone might experience through their employer as an employee assistance program, but we as a school district do this for all of the kids and their families," said Craner. The five sessions are based on the situation the student or family member is dealing with and if another situation arises where counseling is needed they can get another five sessions. The program is available to any student and family member up to 26 years old. Families can call 1-833-935-3816 to set up an appointment with an appropriate counselor. Because there is a shortage of providers in the area Craner says the program also offers online counseling for faster access to help. The district also provides a similar service to teachers and staff.
Elko Daily Free Press
76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
UPDATE: Missing Woman Found
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls County authorities are looking for a woman that went missing Wednesday morning after leaving her home on foot. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, search crews were trying to locate 51-year-old Brenda Jimenez who was last seen at her home on 3800 N and 2400 E southeast of Filer. The sheriff's office said she had gone off on foot and is considered at risk. If you have any information on her whereabouts call SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911. Search And Rescue is using a K9 to help find the woman.
bulletin-news.com
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
At milepost 364 in Fremont County, a two-vehicle injury collision on U.S. Highway 20 is being looked into by the Idaho State Police. The accident happened at roughly 5 o’clock. August 6th, Saturday. According to police accounts, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was moving west when he crossed...
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
