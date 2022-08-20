Read full article on original website
Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body
A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Water park is forced to close after 20 people including children were struck down with mystery illness that left them vomiting
A water park has been forced to close after 20 people, including children, became struck down with a mystery illness that left them vomiting. Whitemills Wake Water and Aqua Park in Sandwich, Kent, shut its doors yesterday after several people told the centre they had become ill after using its open-water lake.
Kiely Rodni news - live: Family breaks silence after recovery of ‘more than likely’ missing teen’s body
The family of Kiely Rodni broke their silence on Monday afternoon, after a body which is ‘more than likely’ of the missing California teenager, was found inside an upside-down car under 14 feet of water.Adventures With Purpose, a volunteer group that helps find missing people underwater, was requested to join the search by law enforcement. Roughly 30 minutes after the amateur diver began their search on Sunday, they found a body and car presumed to be Kiely’s in the Prosser Creek Reservoir. “We began our search for Kiely on August 21 at 10:40am ... By 11.15am, Nick [Rinn]...
Atlanta shooting – live: Female suspect seized at airport as two dead, one injured in midtown attack
A woman has been arrested after three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Monday, city police have said. The Atlanta Police Department said it had detained a suspect in the shootings at the city’s international airport after evacuating the scene of the crime.Media reports identified that suspect as Raïssa Kengne, an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.Officials named the two people who died as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60. Mr Freeman was a longtime employee at Ms Kengne’s former accounting firm, while Mr Shinners was described in her lawsuit as the manager of her apartment complex.Officers are still investigating why the shooting happened, but said they believed the victims had been targeted specifically.The shooting began just before 2pm in midtown, leaving two people dead and one injured.
Bodies in suitcases mystery deepens as it's revealed mum left the country four years before her children's remains were found in a storage unit
A woman believed to be a family member of the two children whose remains were found in suitcases in New Zealand is in South Korea, Seoul police say. The woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there was no record of departure since then, a police officer told Reuters.
