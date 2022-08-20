ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiely Rodni: Divers reveal Truckee police told them not to bother searching water where they found body

A team of divers who claim to have recovered the body and car of missing Californian teen Kiely Rodni say police told them not to bother looking in the area where they made the discovery. On Sunday, the diving group Adventures With Purpose - which had been invited by police to join the search - said it had found an upturned vehicle about 14 feet underwater at Prosser Creek Reservoir, near to where the 16-year-old was last known to be.In a press briefing on Monday about the discovery, the group added that the car was found just 55 feet...
Atlanta shooting – live: Female suspect seized at airport as two dead, one injured in midtown attack

A woman has been arrested after three people were shot in midtown Atlanta on Monday, city police have said. The Atlanta Police Department said it had detained a suspect in the shootings at the city’s international airport after evacuating the scene of the crime.Media reports identified that suspect as Raïssa Kengne, an information security manager who appears to have named two of the victims in a string of social media posts and a lawsuit alleging a conspiracy against her.Officials named the two people who died as Wesley Freeman, 41, and Michael Shinners, 60. Mr Freeman was a longtime employee at Ms Kengne’s former accounting firm, while Mr Shinners was described in her lawsuit as the manager of her apartment complex.Officers are still investigating why the shooting happened, but said they believed the victims had been targeted specifically.The shooting began just before 2pm in midtown, leaving two people dead and one injured.
