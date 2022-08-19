Read full article on original website
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
"Black Entrepreneur State Fair" returns to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – The third annual Black Entrepreneur State Fair kicked off Sunday in Minneapolis.Hundreds of people came out to support the vendors who set up shop. The fair was created to uplift every business involved – providing opportunities, access and exposure.Fair board member Turqouya Williams says you can find just about everything, too, from jewelry to self-defense and safety items. "People are really impressed. A lot of times folks don't even know that we're here, and it is a relatively new thing," Williams said. "But people are really excited, there's a lot of energy around this."The fair runs all week and will end next Sunday night.
Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht
TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Aug. 20, 2022
The contract for putting in a new steam heating plant at the Union School was awarded to the Moore Heating company of Minneapolis, competing against five other firms. The amount of their bid was $1305. Work is progressing rapidly on the new plant, and there is every reason to believe, from the plans, that the building will at last be comfortably heated. The partition separating the library from the main room upstairs has been removed and the library removed to the spacious room on the southwest.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
millcitytimes.com
Rollin’, Rollin’, Rollin’ on the River - Margaret McDonald, Executive Director, Mill City Commons
Mill City Commons has a new Executive Director, Margaret McDonald. I asked Margaret to tell me her thoughts on taking the helm of the innovative organization, programming updates and how to get involved. Tipping my hat to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty, I don’t claim to be Proud Mary. But...
Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunter gets results
MINNEAPOLIS -- Last month, WCCO introduced you to Michael Sack. He started a program to try and make Minneapolis sidewalks safer, and already he's getting results.Sack takes people's reports of areas that need patching and he personally presents them to the city. "I was taking more walks in the early stages of the pandemic and that the reporting system on the city's website was inadequate, thus I formed this movement from my experience," Sack said.Sack has taken in 52 reports of deficiencies, and already he's gotten 33 fixed.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
Will Minneapolis alternative policing pilots become permanent?
The city of Minneapolis in recent weeks has been promoting the variety of alternative policing initiatives it’s testing following demands from residents to prevent harm by police while also addressing increased crime. “There are plenty of responses that require police,” said Brian Smith, director of the Office of Performance...
The Most ‘Extra’ Home Currently for Sale in Minnesota
I really like using the word 'extra' to describe things. It's like saying something is elaborate or over the top, and that's exactly what's going on in this home for sale in Edina, Minnesota. I just have to say it's in Edina and most people will understand. The amenities are...
Girl, 6, struck by stray bullet while biking with family in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 6-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet Monday evening while riding her bike with family in south Minneapolis.The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue South and East 24th Street, just south of East Phillips Park. Officers aided the young victim at the scene before an ambulance brought her to an area hospital. She is expected to survive.Investigators say the girl was struck by a stray bullet from a shootout between two men across 24th Street. No other injuries have been reported. Police spoke with witnesses at the scene and are working to find the shooters. So far, no arrests have been made.
For a sixth time, friends and loved ones of Philando Castile are coming together to honor him
The celebration is open to the public. “The Minnesota State Fair is not just for Minnesotans,” said an organizer. “It’s for everyone. You don’t have to know anybody. You’ll meet somebody, and you’ll support a great cause.”
willmarradio.com
Busy Sports Day in the Twin Cities
(Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN) -- It’s a busy Saturday for sports in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Vikings host San Francisco at 6 tonight in a preseason game at U-S Bank Stadium. The Minnesota United also play at home tonight, against Austin at 7 p-m. The Loons are looking to build off last week's 2-1 win at Nashville. Minnesota is in fourth place in the M-L-S Western Conference, while Austin is second. And also happening today: the Minnesota Twins host the Texas Rangers at 6:10, the St. Paul Saints host a doubleheader against Scranton Wilkes-Barre (Barry) at 5:07, and the Minnesota Golden Gopher volleyball team will hold a scrimmage at 3:15 this afternoon.
mprnews.org
Hennepin Healthcare nurses picket outside Minneapolis hospital
Nurses with Hennepin Healthcare picketed outside Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis on Monday, to draw attention to staffing concerns. Those concerns, the Minnesota Nurses Association says, include both staffing levels and the retention of staff who are already at Hennepin Healthcare. “The staffing crisis in our hospital is...
North Minneapolis block party places emphasis on physical, mental health
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thousands made their way through north Minneapolis' North Broadway Avenue Saturday morning and afternoon for a festival the first of its kind."Live Your Healthy Lyfe" brought together health partners like Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health, Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, among others, with the goal of bridging the gap between health providers and underserved communities."There's so many people that don't know a lot about health, how to maintain. There's been a lack of trust amongst the community and clinics and hospitals, so we're trying to bring it back," said organizer LaTasha Sims."There's a lot of things that are plaguing us,...
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi expected to draw thousands
SHAKOPEE, Minn. — This weekend, thousands of people are expected to attend the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community powwow, or wacipi, a traditional Native American celebration of life, culture and heritage. A number of ceremonies and traditions mark the three-day celebration, many of which hold sacred significance for the community....
DeRusha Eats: The Top 50 Burgers in Minnesota
This week on the “DeRusha Eats” segment on Drivetime with Derusha, he spoke with Roger Thompson from Twin Cities Burger Blog. Thompson listed the best places to get a burger and some more specific lists for the ultimate burger aficionados.
fox9.com
6-year-old girl riding bike shot in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a six-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Monday evening in Minneapolis while riding her bike in the Phillips neighborhood. Officers responded around 5:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the area of East 24th Street near 18th Avenue South. At the scene, officers say they learned a six-year-old girl was riding her bike on the south side of East 24th Street when she was hit by the gunfire.
willmarradio.com
Shooting Victim Dies 10 Days After Downtown Minneapolis Incident
(Minneapolis, MN) -- A 25-year-old shooting victim has died 10 days after the incident in downtown Minneapolis. Witnesses say Shawna Starr Campbell had been arguing with another woman near Nicollet Mall when she was wounded August 10th. Campbell was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment – where she died last weekend. The 23-year-old woman suspected of shooting Campbell turned herself in to police. Her name hasn’t been released but she is currently in custody.
Thousands flood into downtown Minneapolis for Vikings, Twins games Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer season nears its end…. "Getting ready for a new season," said Vikings fan Keith Puchtel. The cadence of downtown is picking up with excitement, and anticipation for what tends to be one of the busiest times of the year in downtown Minneapolis. "Vikings are...
