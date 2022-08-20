Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Former Sarpy County bar owner convicted in assault, tampering case
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Court records show Chad McMahon, 41, has been convicted in a case of assault dating back to April 2021. McMahon is the former owner of the Good Life Sports Bar and Lounge. According to a civil suit, a man said he tried to ask McMahon...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln man sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine, fentanyl
A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl. Adante Mower, 38, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln. On Aug. 4, prosecutors said, Mower distributed a substance believed to be cocaine to two individuals in a store parking lot in Lincoln. The...
WOWT
Former bar owner pleads no contest to assault, faces three years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former bar owner pleads no contest to an assault charge. Chad McMahon pled no contest Monday to third-degree assault. The assault happened on April 1, 2021 at the Caddy Shack Bar. McMahon also pled guilty to tampering with a witness between April 2, 2021 and May 8, 2021.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island woman headed to trial for car-pedestrian fatality
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman goes on trial in October for a 2021 car-pedestrian fatality. Michelle Robinson, 63, is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, misdemeanor driving under the influence and careless driving. The accident happened in August 2021. Antonio Nicholas Antonio, 45, was killed when...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will now serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused two overdoses, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Adante Mower, 38, was sentenced Friday for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. On Aug. 4, 2021, Mower...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident Saturday night. At 11:13 p.m., Fremont police responded to the 800 block of East 23rd Street in reference to suspicious activity. Contact was made with 27-year Janet A. Duran who started to scream and use profanity. Duran was warned several times...
News Channel Nebraska
One stabbed at Hookah bar in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing at a Hookah bar in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the O Street 88 Hookah Lounge around 2 a.m. Saturday. Officers said they talked with a 37-year-old man with a single stab wound to his...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man arrested after driving recklessly near children
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is in jail after driving recklessly near children. The incident happen Sunday around 8 p.m. near East 17th and North Vine Streets. According to police they identified 20-year-old Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano of Grand Island driving a green sedan in the area.
KETV.com
Omaha double homicide suspect faces charges for attempted murder of a third person
The man the Omaha Police Department suspects of killing two women faces charges for the attempted murder of a third person. Gage Walter, 27, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of using a weapon to commit a felony. The weapons charges Walter...
Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray sentenced to prison
(Glenwood) Former Silver City Clerk Artema Gray has been sentenced to prison. The Mills County Attorney’s Office says 44-year-old Artema Madeline Gray, of Silver City, Iowa, pled guilty to Theft in the First Degree, a Class C Felony. Gray appeared before the Honorable Judge Davidson for a sentencing hearing in the District Court in and for Mills County, Iowa on Monday, August 22. After hearing from the current and former Mayor and members of the City Council in open court, Gray was sentenced to ten years in prison.
klkntv.com
Teen bicyclist injured in collision with Lincoln police cruiser in crosswalk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A marked police cruiser and a bicyclist collided in a crosswalk at the intersection of 48th and Adams on Sunday. But the Lincoln Police Department and the family of the bicyclist are at odds over who hit whom. As traffic and pedestrian lights changed, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Police won't release body-worn-camera video that 'exonerated' officer
The public will not be seeing key video of an incident that sparked accusations of police brutality against a 12-year-old boy. The officer has been cleared, but police have denied News Channel Nebraska's request for a copy of the officer's body worn camera video, which was said to be critical to the officer’s exoneration.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island car-chase leads to arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was arrested after driving without a license and a vehicle pursuit. Officers said they saw a green Sedan traveling westbound on E 18th Street near Illinois Avenue without any plates. The officers were able to identify Ezequiel Barraza Anguiano as the driver of the vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
News Channel Nebraska
Man shot at Lincoln gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. -- One person is recovering after a shooting at a Lincoln gas station. Lincoln Police said officers were called to the Casey's on north 27th Street Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found a 31-year-old man with a single gunshot wound...
1011now.com
Officials investigate body discovered in northwest Otoe County
Food Bank of Lincoln helping feed kids heading back to school. For just over 40 years, the Food Bank of Lincoln has supported thousands of families across 16 counties in Southeastern Nebraska. Updated: 15 hours ago. Lincoln Police were called to a parking lot near 27th and Superior on a...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Emails Show Omaha Police Planned Deal With Far Right-linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska plans to trade tens of thousands of dollars' worth of expired helmets and bulletproof gear for roughly $3,000 worth of firearm equipment in a deal with a local tactical shop that has hosted international far-right politicians and an anti-Muslim speaker. Hatewatch obtained emails surrounding the deal, which the city council tabled on July 18 amid public scrutiny, through a public information request. The emails shed light on OPD’s relationships with far-right business owners who have ties to law enforcement. Nebraska activists tell Hatewatch they fear the swap between OPD and 88 Tactical, a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, is evidence of police willingness to work with organizations that have ties to the far right.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect allegedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru before getting into some sort of...
News Channel Nebraska
Former employee arrested for alleged arson at Hastings implement dealer
HASTINGS, Neb. -- A 30-year-old Hastings man is in custody facing charges related to an alleged arson at Landmark Implement. Investigators with the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency arrested Mitchell Linder following an investigation into the July 13 fire at Landmark Implement on West Highway 6. The fire was determined...
klin.com
Man Shot In Parking Lot Of Lincoln Convenience Store
Lincoln Police say a 27 year old man was shot in the parking lot of the Casey’s at 4411 North 27th Street around 11:00 Saturday night. “Officers arrived and found a 31-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. The man...
