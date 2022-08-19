Read full article on original website
Related
KGMI
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
kpq.com
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
winemag.com
Washington State’s Rocky Reach Is Now an Official AVA. Here’s Why That Matters.
“As we work to raise awareness and demand for Washington wine, each new AVA provides an opportunity to grow our educational content around the diversity and unique make-up of our state,” says Chris Stone, vice president of communications and marketing for Washington State Wine Commission. Washington State winegrowers have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA beaches contaminated with unsafe levels of bacteria
Some people are ignoring signs to stay away from contaminated beaches in King County. KIRO 7 TV found a number of people in Lake Washington off Meydenbauer Bay Beach, which has high bacteria levels. King County’s website has information about beach safety. Other beaches with unsafe levels of bacteria...
Yakima Herald Republic
Need for home care rising, but caregivers are hard to find in rural WA
About five years ago, as her mother’s hearing diminished and dementia worsened, Linda Brocklesby decided with her family that their mom could no longer live in California alone. Her children thought Washington state would be good — there were more relatives, and Brocklesby would move in. They settled...
Yakima Herald Republic
CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations
COVID-19 is on the decline in the Tri-Cities, says Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties. It still is not too far below the peak seen in January — the height of the original omicron variant. But the number of people hospitalized for the disease remains much lower that it was during the winter.
yaktrinews.com
State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington
EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Patrol suppresses weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center
Echo Glen Children’s Center required the assistance of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and local law enforcement to suppress a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to return to their...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: WA’s Cherokee population to be visited by Principal Chief, First Lady
Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief, First Lady to visit WA tribe members. The Cherokee Nation’s Principal Chief and First Lady are part of the contingent from Oklahoma coming to Renton this weekend to meet with members of the tribe who live in our state. Nearly 7,000 Cherokee live in...
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
KUOW
Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast
For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
waterlandblog.com
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes
Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
WATCH: Black bear, nursing elk among animals seen on I-90 wildlife crossings
Near SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Video from the Washington State Department of Transportation shows the amount of activity on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossings this summer. WSDOT tweeted the video last week, which showed an elk calf nursing, a black bear running and a herd of 55 elk. The...
iheart.com
Washington State Festivals Weekend Of 8.19 [Beer And Parades And Airplanes]
Sammamish Party on the Plateau has live music, a kids’ zone, a beer & wine garden, food trucks, and games in Sammamish Commons Plaza, 801 228th Ave. SE in Sammamish. Free. August 20, 2022 (3 to 8 p.m.) Cajun Food & Music Festival [formerly Cajun Fest] promises Cajun food,...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
Traffic backing up on I-90 at state line now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vehicle fire on the shoulder of I-90 westbound blocked traffic near the state line earlier on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO said to expect long delays in the area during the time of the backup. Traffic is now fully open in the...
q13fox.com
Authorities need help ID'ing man hit, killed by train in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - The Skagit County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a man hit and killed by a train in Mount Vernon. According to authorities, the man was crossing a railroad track on Friday, July 29 around 12:20 a.m. He was struck by a train and killed. Since then,...
Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona
TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.
Comments / 0