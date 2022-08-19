ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KGMI

Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors

A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Need for home care rising, but caregivers are hard to find in rural WA

About five years ago, as her mother’s hearing diminished and dementia worsened, Linda Brocklesby decided with her family that their mom could no longer live in California alone. Her children thought Washington state would be good — there were more relatives, and Brocklesby would move in. They settled...
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

CDC gives Tri-Cities new COVID rating and mask recommendations

COVID-19 is on the decline in the Tri-Cities, says Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties. It still is not too far below the peak seen in January — the height of the original omicron variant. But the number of people hospitalized for the disease remains much lower that it was during the winter.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
yaktrinews.com

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
KING 5

HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
KUOW

Second heat wave of 2022 hits Northwest. A third is in the forecast

For the 11th time this year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit 90 degrees on Wednesday, as did much of south King County and the south Puget Sound region. The Cascade foothills got even hotter. Maple Falls, on the Mount Baker Highway, hit 94 degrees, while Marblemount, at the base of the...
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Traffic backing up on I-90 at state line now clear

SPOKANE, Wash. — A vehicle fire on the shoulder of I-90 westbound blocked traffic near the state line earlier on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO said to expect long delays in the area during the time of the backup. Traffic is now fully open in the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wanted for Washington crimes shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona

TEMPE, Arizona — A man who had felony arrest warrants in King and Lewis counties was shot by U.S. Marshals in Arizona on Thursday night. Malik Deshawn Talbert was wanted for a felony arrest warrant out of Lewis County for assault, burglary and theft, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. He also had a felony warrant in King County for escape from community custody because he was under supervision after a robbery conviction and did not check in.

