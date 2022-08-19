Read full article on original website
Related
CT State Police: 2 suspects rob Somers gas station, left heading towards Massachusetts
Connecticut State Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Somers early Tuesday morning.
Register Citizen
Farmington man sentenced for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to CT
NEW HAVEN — A Farmington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to one year in prison for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to Connecticut. Dominic Colon-Brown, 28, of Farmington, sold at least one of the stolen guns to someone who had been convicted of a felony, according to court documents.
Fiery car crash leaves one dead on Montauk Highway on LI: police
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A driver died after a single-car crash on Montauk Highway on Long Island Monday night, police said. The driver was going east in their Jeep Wrangler when the car crossed over into the westbound lane and drove off the road, where it caught fire around 11:10 pm., according to a news […]
Register Citizen
All facets of CT Port Authority under federal investigation, subpoenas show
The Connecticut Port Authority has fully complied with subpoenas from federal and state investigators probing the development of the state pier in New London and other operations, authority Chairman David Kooris said. In a subpoena issued last March, the U.S. Department of Justice requested all records and correspondence effectively covering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Massachusetts National Guard Member Loses Arm From On-Duty Injury
Donations are pouring in for a member of the Massachusetts National Guard who recently suffered from a life-changing injury. Reda Said had to have his arm fully amputated after a work-related accident, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf said. An immigrant from Morocco who moved to Malden, Said wanted to join the National Guard ever since he was five years old.
whdh.com
Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore
STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m....
Register Citizen
Report: CT police used force against Black and Hispanic people at nearly twice the rate of white people
Connecticut police officers used force against Black and Hispanic people nearly twice as many times as they did against white people during a recent two-year period, according to a study released Thursday. The findings from the University of Connecticut’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy analyzed police use-of-force incidents reported...
NBC Connecticut
CT DOL Issues Warning About New Text Scam
The Connecticut Department of Labor is issuing a warning about a new text scam targeting people collecting unemployment. According to the CT DOL, the text scam tells filers to verify their identity in order to process their unemployment payment. The text appears to be a message from ReEmployCT, but sends...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Water-use Restrictions Popping Up Around Connecticut As Drought Conditions Worsen
While Connecticut residents were hoping to finally see some substantial rain this week, any precipitation that does occur isn’t expected to make any difference in drought conditions, and water companies around the state have begun to announce restrictions on water usage. “It will provide very temporary relief,” Alan Dunham,...
westernmassnews.com
Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from Connecticut were arrested in Springfield after firefighters saw them allegedly trying to steal car parts. Police said that around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Baker and 33-year-old Timothy McDonald, both of Simsbury, were arrested on Wilbraham Road. They said prior to the arrests,...
Register Citizen
New Haven’s Vanessa Avery celebrates her appointment as first Black female Connecticut U.S. attorney
NEW HAVEN — Vanessa Avery, a city native, graduated from Hill Regional Career High School. On Tuesday, three decades later, she came back to celebrate her appointment as 54th U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. “I’m overwhelmed,” Avery said, joined by family, friends, sorority sisters, pastors and state...
Bronx man indicted in Mount Vernon cold case
A Bronx man has been indicted in a 2017 Mount Vernon cold cases.
fallriverreporter.com
Man accused of smuggling people into Massachusetts, other states, including those wanted by police, with no visas
BOSTON – A man was indicted this week by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit human smuggling offenses. Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, of East Hartford, Conn., was indicted on one count of attempted human smuggling. De Lima was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint with one count of attempted human smuggling in June 2022.
NewsTimes
Dan Haar: How a CT company near death became a campaign ad
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After more than a century in business, S&S Worldwide ran out of time this past winter. The Colchester company couldn’t survive the triple-whammy of a big technology purchase that didn’t work out, then the pandemic shutdown, then the global supply chain crisis.
CT essential worker bonuses should be fully funded, Scanlon says
CT Democrat comptroller candidate Sean Scanlon says $1,000 grants for essential private-sector workers shouldn't be reduced.
NewsTimes
7 rural public transit agencies to split $3.2M
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Seven agencies will split $3.2 million in federal funding that was awarded for projects aimed at improving rural public transit systems in Kentucky, officials said. The funding will go to agencies across the state that serve 36 counties, a statement Tuesday from the Transportation Cabinet...
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Eater
How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in a Trio of Connecticut Shoreline Towns
Connecticut’s shoreline is unlike others in New England. That’s mostly because, in terms of topography, it’s nearly 100 percent blocked by a certain long island just 10 to 20 miles to the south. Soft, lapping waves and pebbled beaches abound here, with lots of tidal inlets and wetlands. But the central shore of Connecticut is worth visiting for another reason: the food.
Connecticut Air National Guard members deploy to Horn of Africa
More than 100 members of the Connecticut Air National Guard left for a mission in Africa Tuesday morning. Between the dark and the fog, it felt like a secret military mission was underway. The Connecticut Air National Guard, however, has been getting ready for this for months.
Comments / 1