Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Pictures From Governor Doug Ducey on His Shipping Containers at the BorderMark HakeYuma, AZ
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
Governor Ducey's Move to Fill in Border Gains National AttentionMark HakeArizona State
Arizona To Use Shipping Containers to Fill In a 1,000 Foot Border Gap in YumaMark HakeYuma, AZ
Related
kyma.com
Calmer day to start the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - From our early rain storm this morning Yuma received 0.04 inches of rain which is more than our average for today's date of 0.01." Storm chances are trending lower for today with clearer and calmer conditions for the rest of our evening. Later tonight slightly...
kyma.com
Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
kunm.org
"Can't hardly miss it": Tradition and pride at the Yuma County Fair
It’s not that you can’t gorge yourself on funnel cake and cotton candy at the Yuma County Fair. There is a midway, after all, with rides and games and all the usual amusements. But that’s not the main event here in the county with the second biggest agricultural...
kyma.com
Shipping container wall nears completion
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kyma.com
Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness. Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.
KTLA.com
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest California counties in 2053, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – California, along with Arizona, Florida and Texas, make up a new list of the top 20 counties projected to see the most days per year with temperatures above 100° F, according to a new study. In 2023, the roughly 180,000 residents of Imperial County in Southern...
Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A local Yuma Union High School District teacher received an award at Sunday's Arizona Diamondbacks game. Gila Ridge High School Film and Television Teacher James Kuzniak was nominated by one of his students, winning the Most Valuable Teacher Award, as a part of the Diamondbacks Give Back program. Kuzniak was The post Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kyma.com
Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship
A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights: Week 1
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - There was no shortage of action in between the lines this week, featuring many teams from the desert southwest in week one of the 2022 season under the lights. Although there was a shortage of lights in one game. From Yuma to the Imperial Valley,...
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes
CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back students for first day of school
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a CBS news poll, about 67% of parents say they're scared for their children to go back to school after the elementary school shooting in Uvalde Texas that killed 19 children. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) was at schools today welcoming...
Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple
PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
“Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans
"Right Turn for Yuma Veterans" hosted their 9th Annual Bowling Tournament Saturday afternoon at Inca Lanes to help raise money for their program. The post “Right Turn for Yuma Veterans” hosted bowling tournament to raise funds for local Veterans appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles
HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. Holtville scored on...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Win in OT Thriller
IMPERIAL — In a football game that took more than 48 hours to complete, it all came down to one play in overtime that was going to decide the winner. Calexico High School’s defense rose to the occasion and stopped Palo Verde Valley’s game-winning two-point conversion attempt in overtime, giving the Bulldogs a 14-13 nonleague win over the Yellowjackets at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Saturday, Aug. 20.
SignalsAZ
Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
kyma.com
Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
Comments / 0