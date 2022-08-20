ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

Calmer day to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - From our early rain storm this morning Yuma received 0.04 inches of rain which is more than our average for today's date of 0.01." Storm chances are trending lower for today with clearer and calmer conditions for the rest of our evening. Later tonight slightly...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Monsoon storms impact Saddles of Joy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Saddles of Joy is still picking up the pieces after last week's monsoon storms hit the non-profit. Dennis Snook, Saddles of Joy Facilities Coordinator shared a story about one big tree that shaded an entire area, especially for the ducks and now plans to create a new aviary with the fallen trunk.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Shipping container wall nears completion

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The work of border patrol agents goes on as a construction company hired by the state of Arizona continues to stack containers in Yuma's border wall gaps. The state-funded shipping container wall is nearing completion in Yuma. A majority of the gaps by the Morelos...
YUMA, AZ
Yuma County, AZ
Yuma, AZ
kyma.com

Sonora Quest Laboratories bring HIV awareness

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sonora Quest Laboratories posted a picture on Facebook, announcing they will be collaborating with Aunt Rita's Foundation to bring HIV awareness. Currently in Arizona, there are only 15% of individuals who are unaware of their status, thus increasing the risk of continued transmission of the virus.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - A local Yuma Union High School District teacher received an award at Sunday's Arizona Diamondbacks game. Gila Ridge High School Film and Television Teacher James Kuzniak was nominated by one of his students, winning the Most Valuable Teacher Award, as a part of the Diamondbacks Give Back program. Kuzniak was The post Local teacher awarded $1K grant from Diamondbacks appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Schools Open Under New Management

CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
CALEXICO, CA
#Thunderstorms
kyma.com

Man from Mexico treks to border wall for upkeep and maintenance

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man from Mexico pledged to keep the border clean where one wall ends as it meets the Cocopah reservation. The uptick in crossings has brought more trash to the border and one local from Los Algodones, Mexico takes it upon himself to keep his country clean and make a little money on the side.
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship

A 75 year old veteran bought a home in Yuma to be closer to his son and family, only to find out the seller didn't disclose sewer issues and now Willie and his wife Audrey Hudson are paying the price. The post Vietnam Veteran faces financial hardship appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Friday Night Lights: Week 1

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - There was no shortage of action in between the lines this week, featuring many teams from the desert southwest in week one of the 2022 season under the lights. Although there was a shortage of lights in one game. From Yuma to the Imperial Valley,...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico Council Rejects Airport Project Cost Changes

CALEXICO — City staff will review a series of change orders tied to the ongoing airport taxiway rehabilitation project after some City Council members objected to the contractor’s request for additional funds to cover increased gas expenses. The three separate change orders, submitted by Heber-based Pyramid Construction and...
CALEXICO, CA
The Associated Press

Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

PHOENIX (AP) — An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. She said they fell on the U.S. side of the border. No witnesses have come forward to say what happened Sunday night. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.
ARIZONA STATE
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Vikings Run Grounds Eagles

HOLTVILLE — It didn’t take long for the Holtville High School football team’s new double-wing offense to find success, scoring on the third play of the game in the Vikings’ 53-13 blowout win over Southwest at Birger Field here on Friday, Aug. 19. Holtville scored on...
HOLTVILLE, CA
holtvilletribune.com

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Win in OT Thriller

IMPERIAL — In a football game that took more than 48 hours to complete, it all came down to one play in overtime that was going to decide the winner. Calexico High School’s defense rose to the occasion and stopped Palo Verde Valley’s game-winning two-point conversion attempt in overtime, giving the Bulldogs a 14-13 nonleague win over the Yellowjackets at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Saturday, Aug. 20.
CALEXICO, CA
SignalsAZ

Yuma Primary Election Results Made Official

The Yuma City Council on Wednesday canvassed the City’s results of the Aug. 2 primary election, making the results both final and official. Voters had their first opportunity of this cycle to elect or nominate candidates for the offices of Mayor, three at-large seats on the City Council, and Presiding Municipal Court Judge.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Woman found by Border Patrol agents now facing 18 years in prison

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says a woman was arrested and will be facing time in prison for a previous conviction. Clara Ines Garavito Medina, 62, was arrested in February by Border Patrol agents and was convicted on Thursday. She had a...
YUMA, AZ

