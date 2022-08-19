ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KPLC TV

Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper

Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the scene.
Port Arthur News

Heavy rain, tough driving in Port Arthur on Saturday

A large truck almost went into the canal on Highway 73 Saturday in Port Arthur during poor driving conditions following a serious rainfall. A passerby noticed the incident while heading towards Highway 69 at approximately 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

WO Battles Early Morning Fire

Just after midnight on August 22 the West Orange Fire Department was called to the Skeeler property at 2204 FM 1006. Chief David Roberts said the home on the property had been demolished and put into a pile and someone set fire to it since the power had been turned off. Firefighters controlled the blaze while they let it burn out.
#Txdot#Frontage Roads#Interstate 10#Traffic
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Heat Advisory in effect until 6 pm on Monday

Heat Advisory in effect until 6 pm on Monday for a small part of the Crossroads highlighted in Orange. Heat Index Value Temperatures could reach 110-114 degrees. Refrain from strenuous activity outside. Stay hydrated, use sunblock, sun glasses and wear a hat if possible. Seek medical attention if heat related illness sets in. Please be mindful of pets and people in unattended vehicles. Temperatures in the car can become lethal in minutes.
ORANGE, TX
107 JAMZ

The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring

Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead

Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KNOE TV8

Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange

A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022

Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper.    . Jail Bookings: ...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

