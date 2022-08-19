Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
kjas.com
Vehicle leaves road and turns over in woods north of Jasper
Emergency crews were dispatched to a location about 6 miles north of Jasper on Highway 96, shortly before 4:00 on Sunday afternoon, when it was reported that a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe had left the road and turned over. However, the volunteers of The Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews arrived and could not find anyone in the vehicle or at the scene.
Port Arthur News
Heavy rain, tough driving in Port Arthur on Saturday
A large truck almost went into the canal on Highway 73 Saturday in Port Arthur during poor driving conditions following a serious rainfall. A passerby noticed the incident while heading towards Highway 69 at approximately 1:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported.
kogt.com
WO Battles Early Morning Fire
Just after midnight on August 22 the West Orange Fire Department was called to the Skeeler property at 2204 FM 1006. Chief David Roberts said the home on the property had been demolished and put into a pile and someone set fire to it since the power had been turned off. Firefighters controlled the blaze while they let it burn out.
Heat Advisory in effect until 6 pm on Monday
Heat Advisory in effect until 6 pm on Monday for a small part of the Crossroads highlighted in Orange. Heat Index Value Temperatures could reach 110-114 degrees. Refrain from strenuous activity outside. Stay hydrated, use sunblock, sun glasses and wear a hat if possible. Seek medical attention if heat related illness sets in. Please be mindful of pets and people in unattended vehicles. Temperatures in the car can become lethal in minutes.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Fire Department battling blaze on 9th Avenue
The Port Arthur Fire Department is currently on site in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue extinguishing a structure fire. Flames seen from the outside were no longer visible as of 11 a.m., however a strong stream of smoke is still present. Chief Greg Benson said there are no additional...
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Weaver Road Vehicle Burglary Case in Lake Charles
On August 19, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 4900 block of Weaver Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana, between August 17th at 5 PM and August 18th at 7 AM. CPSO is asking anyone who may have...
The City Of Lake Charles, Louisiana Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur house fire injures 2, leaves family dog dead
Two people were injured and an animal killed Monday morning during a house fire in the 2700 block of 9th Avenue. According to Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson, the fire was reported at 11:04 a.m., and an inspector in the area was on scene within three minutes. Engine One arrived at 11:09 a.m., at which time the house was engulfed in flames.
Man dies after possible electrocution at Sabine River Authority construction site in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A man is dead after an accident Friday at a construction site at the Sabine River Authority north of Orange. Officials believe the 37-year-old man was electrocuted at a building under construction at the Sabine River Authority facility at 12777 North Highway 87 according to Captain Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
KNOE TV8
Lake Charles hit-and-run, suspect caught on camera by bystander
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect was caught on camera following a hit-and-run on University Drive on August 20. Following the hit-and-run, the male driver and the woman victim had another altercation at McNeese Street and Ryan Street. The video shows the woman on foot trying to get the attention of the male driver of the black truck.
Orange Leader
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange
A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022
Calls To Services (August 15 to August 22, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-two (72) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have sixteen (16) inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. . Jail Bookings: ...
KPLC TV
Suspect arrested in Beaumont Heights murder investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Isaiah Brandon Wagner that occurred on January 30, 2022. Renaldo Dotson, 19, of Beaumont was arrested in Houston, Tx on August 22 by Beaumont Police with the assistance of US Marshals, authorities said.
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
kjas.com
Mother & child injured when 18-wheeler tires/wheels crash through restaurant window
A mother and child who were eating at Crazy Jose’s on Highway 69 in Lumberton were injured when a set of tires and wheels came off a northbound 18-wheeler and crashed through a window of the restaurant at about 8:00 Thursday night. Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins said after...
Apply Now | Beaumont Police Department actively recruiting amid shortage of officers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid a shortage of officers, the Beaumont Police Department is actively hiring and encouraging those interested to apply. The area department is not alone in its hiring struggles. Police departments across the country are struggling to recruit and retain new officers, and officials believe the cause is due to a variety of reasons.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
